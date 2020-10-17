CADDO MILLS — On the same Friday night he received a state player of the week award, Caddo Mills senior quarterback Tyler Townley accounted for 404 yards and eight touchdowns in the Foxes’ 70-14 football romp over Farmersville.
Townley was presented the Class 4A 2020 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week award at halftime by local car dealer Chance Donaghe. Townley earned the award after passing for 400 yards and three touchdowns and running for 157 yards and two scores during the Foxes’ 50-28 win over Aubrey on Sept. 25.
“I think no one from Caddo Mills has won this award for a long time, since Nathan Jeffery (in 2009),” said Townley. “I feel honored. I couldn’t have done it without the great coaches that we have here and my teammates.”
Townley ran for 191 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries against Farmersville and was 10-of-17 passing for 213 yards and three more TDs though Townley did not play much in the second half after the Foxes went up 56-7. His touchdown runs covered 28, 8, 53, 6 and 29 yards. He threw for touchdowns of 1 yard to Gavyn Beane, 69 and 22 yards to Cayden Davis. Townley now has thrown for 17 touchdowns this season and rushed for 18 scores.
Gavin Clayton also rushed for a 3-yard touchdown and Savion Neal ran for a 50-yarder as the balanced Foxes ran for 267 yards and passed for 263 for a 530 total.
Caddo Mills placekicker Jonah Rupe converted all 10 extra points.
The Foxes stayed undefeated for the season at 6-0 and in District 6-4A-II play at 2-0.
Farmersville dropped to 1-5 and 0-2.
Davis led the Fox receivers with four catches for 125 yards. Beane caught four for 26 yards and Konner Pounds caught two for 55 yards.
Neal finished with 53 yards rushing on two carries and Clayton ran for 26 yards on two carries.
Jason Thomason, who spelled Townley at quarterback in the second half, went 3-of-4 passing for 50 yards.
Farmersville finished with 273 total yards as quarterback E.J. Chairez was 14-of-37 passing for 134 yards, including touchdowns of 22 and 6 yards to Braden Lair. Lair also ran for a team-high 45 yards on seven carries.
