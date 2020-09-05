BULLARD — Quarterback Tyler Townley accounted for 460 yards and six touchdowns as the Caddo Mills Foxes stayed undefeated with a 61-7 non-district football win over Bullard on Friday night.
Townley rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, with a long run of 65 yards. He was also 10-of-16 passing for 284 yards and three touchdowns. His longest completion went for 70 yards. Townley’s quarterback rating was 145.8.
Jason Thomason was also 5-of-8 passing for another 105 yards and two TDs as the Foxes totaled 582 yards.
The Foxes spread the receiving around among Cayden Davis (4 receptions, 151 yards, 2 TDs), Gavyn Beane (3-94, 2 TDs), Jett Saldivar (4-23), Jake Tumey (1-69), Jaden Lenamond (1-41), Caden Lemmon (1-6) and Hunter Carter (1-5).
Gavin Clayton was the Foxes’ next leading rusher with 18 yards on eight carries.
Konner Pounds ran for a Caddo Mills touchdown.
Jonah Rupe booted seven extra points.
Bullard dropped to 1-1 for the season.
Caddo Mills, which also beat Gainesville 42-20 in the season opener, is scheduled to make its home debut on Friday against Canton.
