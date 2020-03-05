After earning a first-round bye, the 26-2 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will open the Lone Star Conference women’s basketball championship tournament tonight in Frisco.
The Lions are the top seed for the tournament after going a league-best 20-2 in conference play in the regular season. They’ll take on the No. 8 seed St. Mary’s of San Antonio at 6 p.m. at the Comerica Center in Frisco. KETR-FM (88.9) will broadcast the game.
St. Mary’s, which tied for eighth place in LSC with Cameron University of Lawton, Oklahoma, beat the Aggies 84-71 on Tuesday night in San Antonio. The Rattlers shot 82.1 percent from the free throw line, hitting 23 of 28.
Soteria Banks led the 14-13 Rattlers with 21 points and seven rebounds. Briley Perkins shot in 13 points. Sydney Hardeman and Bella Hughes both banked in 10 points. Hannah Wilson pulled down 16 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Stephanie Person led the Aggies with 18 points, while Maighan Hedge fired in 12 and Amaka Nwakamma added 10.
A&M-Commerce opened the season with a school-record 25-game winning streak. After leading scorer Chania Wright was sidelined with an injury, the Lions lost two of their last three games, including an 85-84 decision on Saturday to Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Dyani Robinson led the Lions in that game with 24 points, while Maddison Glass, Mykiel Burleson and DesiRay Kernal all added 11.
The Lions whipped St. Mary’s 73-49 on Nov. 21 in a game that was moved to Moody Coliseum in Dallas because of the LSC volleyball tournament held in Commerce. Wright led the Lions in that game with 19 points, while Alexis Bryant doubled with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Robinson also tossed in 11 points.
A&M-Commerce went 26 times to the line against St. Mary’s, hitting 19 shots. The Rattlers only went to the line twice, hitting both of them.Banks led the Rattlers with 15 points.
