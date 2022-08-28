LEONARD — Tony Jones racked up 289 yards of total offense to lead the Wolfe City Wolves to a 37-28 victory over the Leonard Tigers in a football season opener on Friday.
Jones rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and was 12-of-19 passing for 218 yards and three TDs.
Joshua Colvert ran for 58 yards on 14 carries for the Wolves and Cayden Herron ran for 48 yards on five carries.
Jarrett Tisdale led the Wolves’ receivers with five catches for 109 yards and two TDs. His longest catch went for 82 yards.
Adin McDonald caught three passes for 51 yards and Shane White caught two for 23 yards. H.D. Davis also caught a 27-yard pass.
Wolfe City avenged a 43-7 loss to Leonard last year.
