The Royse City and Commerce varsity football games scheduled for tonight have been canceled.
Royse City’s non-district game at Wylie East was canceled.
“Wylie East HS has notified Royse City ISD of the cancellation of Friday’s Varsity Football Game due to COVID-19,” according to a tweet by the Royse City ISD. “Any refunding of tickets for Friday’s game will be issued and communicated by Wylie East HS.”
Commerce’s District 5-3A-I game at No. 3 state-ranked Pottsboro was called off.
“Due to Covid concerns, Commerce has decided to cancel the varsity football game tonight,” according to a statement posted by the Pottsboro ISD on its webpage. “If you purchased a ticket for tonight’s game please hold onto it. You will be able to exchange it for a ticket to the next home game vs Bonham on October 23rd.”
“Tonight’s varsity football game has been canceled due to positive and potentially positive test results among secondary students and staff,” according to a post on the Commerce ISD Facebook page. “We apologize for the late notice, however we were awaiting test results. As we continue contact tracing, we will notify all those who had contact with the individuals testing positive. No other activities are affected at this time. Decisions will be made regarding upcoming events as more information becomes available.”
Royse City was 1-1 heading into the Wylie East game and Commerce was 4-1 after falling to state-ranked Mount Vernon last week.
