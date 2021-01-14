The Greenville Lady Lions jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead and then held on for a 5-2 non-district soccer victory over Farmersville on Tuesday at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
The Lady Lions, who won the championship in their Winter Classic tournament over the weekend, improved to 5-2 for the season and will get a well-deserved break from practice.
“We’re taking a few days off after this game and because of the tournament,” said Lady Lions coach Chuck Malmros. “You could tell their legs were weary.”
Mariah Rios scored the first of her two goals less than two minutes into the contest off an assist from Aidyn Camacho.
Isbella Ruelas scored moments later on an assist from Nayelly Carrillo.
Rios scored an assisted goal, still in the first half and then Carolina Jasso made it 4-0 on a goal assisted by Ruelas.
But the Lady Lions only scored once more in the final 50 minutes.
“I think we were still tired from the tournament,” said Malmros. “We worked through it and came out with the win. Confidence builder.”
Farmersville scored an own goal to cut the margin to 4-1 at the half.
The Lady Farmers took advantage of a breakdown on the Greenville defense to pull to within 4-2 midway through the second half.
Jasso scored her second goal to cap scoring, booting in a shot from about 35 yards following a pass from Ruelas.
Greenville also won the junior varsity match, 5-0. Makayla James and Riley Robinson both scored two goals for the Lady Lions, Emily Recinos scored Greenville’s other goal.
The Lady Lions don’t play again until Jan. 22 at home against Pleasant Grove of Texarkana.
