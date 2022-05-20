COMMERCE — Tim McMurray, under whose leadership Texas A&M University-Commerce had more than 60 teams qualify for NCAA Division II postseason play, is stepping down as the Lions athletic director.
McMurray posted a statement after a recent meeting with A&M-Commerce president Dr. Mark Rudin.
“I notified him of an upcoming professional opportunity that has accelerated quickly,” McMurray posted. “With mixed emotions, I will be departing A&M-Commerce next month, but this new career venture — being announced soon — will be an excellent personal and professional transition for (wife) Vickie and me. In the interest of our upcoming NCAA Division I transition and to ensure seamless operations continue leading up to our June 1 application and strategic plan submission deadlines, we have mutually agreed to begin the transition sooner than later.
“To that end, I will be assisting Dr. Rudin and Interim Athletics Director Eric Coleman with finalizing the NCAA application and strategic plan draft over the next two weeks, and will be available to Eric and the department in an advisory capacity through mid-June, as I prepare for my own transition.”
McMurray has served as the Lions’ athletic director since 2015 and had been preparing the Lions for a move up to NCAA Division I. The Lions are also leaving the Lone Star Conference for the Southland Conference.
While McMurray was athletic director the Lions won an NCAA Division II national championship in football in 2017. They’ve also had track and field athletes win national championships and have made appearances in postseason play in men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, volleyball and golf.
“It has been both humbling and gratifying to serve as director of athletics for the last seven years,” wrote McMurray. “As is the nature of college athletics, there have been successes, disappointments, setbacks, and improvements. I appreciate everyone that has committed to our ‘Best in Class’ mission and provided opportunities for the hundreds of student-athletes...”
A statement from A&M-Commerce announced that McMurray's last day with A&M-Commerce will be on July 31.
"We want to thank Mr. McMurray for his service and wish him and his family the best for the future," read the statement.
