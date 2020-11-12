HILLSBORO EAGLES
@ CADDO MILLS FOXES
TIME: 7 p.m., Thursday.
LOCATION: Ed Locker Stadium, Caddo Mills.
EVENT: Class 4A-II bi-district playoff.
RECORDS: Hillsboro (4-5), Caddo Mills (9-0).
LAST WEEK: Neither team played.
KEY PLAYERS: Hillsboro: QB Austin Cook, RB Thomas Pratt, WR Manny Dixon. Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, WR Gavyn Beane, WR Cayden Davis, RB Konner Pounds, RB Gavin Clayton.
NOTES: Caddo Mills won the District 6-4A-II title with a 5-0 record. Hillsboro was fourth of five teams in 5-4A-II with a 1-3 record. Caddo Mills ranks No. 7 in 4A-II. Cook is 58-of-126 passing for 674 yards, four TDs and seven interceptions. Townley has thrown for 2,430 yards and 29 TDs and has rushed for 1,134 yards and 19 scores. Beane leads the Fox receivers with 44 catches for 762 yards and 12 TDs.
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
vs. LINDSAY KNIGHTS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Thursday.
LOCATION: Coyote Stadium, Anna.
EVENT: Class 2A-I bi-district playoff.
RECORDS: Wolfe City (5-4), Lindsay (9-0).
LAST WEEK: Wolfe City did not play. Lindsay 65, Trenton 22.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB Jaren Brummett, OL Canyon Cooksy, OL Jasper Northcutt. Lindsay: QB Kolt Schuckers, RB Jace Edington, WR Tyler Yancey.
NOTES: Wolfe City finished in a tie for third place in District 6-2A-I with a 3-3 record. Lindsay won the 5-2A-I title at 5-0. Lindsay is ranked No. 5 in 2A-I by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.” Schuckers has thrown for 3,345 yards and 48 TDs with six interceptions. Yancey leads the Knight receivers with 52 catches for 980 yards and 16 TDs. Wolfe City is averaging 21 points per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.