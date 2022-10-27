GRAND PRAIRIE — Wolfe City junior Caden Thurman, who placed second at the state cross country meet last year, earned a return trip with his victory in the Region II-2A meet on Monday.
Thurman, a state 1600-meter champion last spring, won the boys 5,000-meter race by more than a minute as he led the Wolves to the region team championship. Thurman clocked a time of 15 minutes, 50.41 seconds. Second place went to Francis Patanpatan of Hawley at 17:06.72.
Wolfe City scored 52 points to claim the team championship ahead of Hamilton (66) and Poolville (100). Celeste was 11th with 280 points and Cumby finished 15th with 324.
Angel Olvera of Wolfe City also finished in the top 10 at eighth place in 17:32.44. Teammate Austin Campbell was 14th, 18:13.16; followed by Raul Martinez, 17th, 18:16.16; Brodie Hillary, 22nd, 18:26.69; and Anthony Aldana, 27th, 18:45.41.
Grady Ford led Celeste, placing 48th (19:32.45).
Chett Vaughan was 24th to lead Cumby with an 18:23.03.
Bennett Cowdrey from Bland was 63rd (20:00.00).
Cumby placed 17th in the girls division with 450 points. Hamilton won with 60, Muenster was second with 78 and Hico took third at 132.
Gaby Osornio was 42nd in the girls 3,200-meter run at 13:44.94 to lead Cumby.
Kendall Hanson was 80th for Celeste with her time of 14:38.57.
Cameron Belcher from Windthorst won the girls race in 12:06.86, followed by Emma Walterscheid of Muenster (12:15.72) and Jessica Otwell of DeLeon (12:31.17).
The Class 2A races at the state cross country meet are scheduled for Nov. 4 at the Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
Wolfe City boys results
5,000-meter race
1. Caden Thurman 15:50.41
8. Angel Olvera 17:32.44
14. Austin Campbell 18: 13.16
17. Raul Martinez 18:16.16
22. Brodie Hillary 18:26.29
27. Anthony Adana 18:45.41
Celeste boys results
5,000-meter race
48. Grady Ford 19:32.45
53. Justin Sherwin 19:42.85
60. Henry Waller 19:56.83
92. Koby Brown 21:18.02
95. Sebastian Ortega 21:21.10
130. Adam Hofman 23:48.87
Cumby boys results
5,000-meter race
24. Chett Vaughan 18:23.03
58. Clayton Krotky 19:54.41
82. Caleb Morgan 20:59.48
105. Jace Evans 21:48.21
125. Chayton Vaughan 23:18.13
139. Dakari Johnson 25:52.86.
Cumby girls results
3,200-meter run
42. Gaby Osornio 13:44.94
88. Ella Horne 14:49.87
96. Lilly Campbell 14:57.19
144. Chloe Groves 16:12.96
150. Macyn Pettit 16:29.47
158. Jenna Bearden 17:12.10
169. Kadence Pettit 19:57.79.
