Texas A&M University-Commerce defensive backs Kader Kohou, Dominque Ramsey and Alex Shillow have earned several top postseason honors.
Kohou, Ramsey and Shillow were valuable members of a 7-4 Lion defense that ranked No. 1 in the Lone Star Conference and No. 3 in NCAA Division II in total defense, allowing only 214.9 yards per game. The Lions also ranked fifth in Division II in scoring defense at 13.18 points per game.
Kohou, a 5-11, 190-pound senior from Euless Trinity, has been named a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award and has been selected to play in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15.
Kohou recorded 24 tackles for the season and broke up a team-high six passes. He recorded 113 tackles, 37 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 453 return yards in his four-year career for the Lions that included helping the Lions win the 2017 NCAA Division II national championship.
The Cliff Harris Award, sponsored by the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas and Wright Lindsey Jennings, is named for a former Dallas Cowboy player who played college football at Ouachita Baptist in Arkansas. The Harris award is presented by Harris to the top defensive player among NCAA Division II, III and NAIA institutions. Kohou is one of 30 finalists for the award and the first for the Lions since Brucks Saathoff in 2018.
Kohou is to play in the All-Star Hula Bowl Classic on Jan. 15 at the UCF Bounce House Stadium in Orlando, Florida. CBS will broadcast the game nationally at 11 a.m. central time.
The Hula Bowl started in 1946 in Hawaii but was moved to Orlando this year. The college all-star game will pit two teams called AINA and KAI, the Hawaii terms for land and sea.
Ramsey, a 5-9, 180-pound senior defensive back-kick returner from Converse Judson, has been named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s all-small college football team. Ramsey was also selected as an all-American by the American Football Coaches Association.
Ramsey averaged 15.6 yards on 29 punt returns in 2021 with one touchdown. Ramsey also returned 12 kickoffs for 280 yards, with a long return of 44 yards.
Ramsey led the Lion defense in tackles for the season with 51, plus recorded two interceptions, two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery.
He also helped out on offense, with 44 passing yards, 32 receiving yards and three rushing yards.
He was also named to the all-small college team in 2019.
Shillow, a 5-10, 185-pound senior from Pflugerville, earned academic all-America honors for the third time from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
“As great a student and player Alex was, his best highlights are yet to come,” said coach David Bailiff. “He is a one of kind of man that exceeds expectations everyday.”
Shillow was also the first player in school history named to the Allstate/AFCA Good Works team. He was also a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation’s Campbell Trophy, as well as earning first team all-LSC and LSC all-Academic honors.
Shillow totaled 49 tackles this past season, five pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked punt and also returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown.
Shillows recorded 208 career tackles with 7.5 tackles for losses, five interceptions, 23 pass break-ups, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.
As a member of the Lions’ Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Shillow helped raise awareness and funds for the Make A Wish Foundation and was also a leader of the “Make It Important” Campaign in 2020, which with brought awareness to the social injustices in the country. He led in getting his team fully registered to vote, along with other sport teams in the athletic department.
Shillow has also been a leader and a part of Athletes In Action — a student-athlete faith-based organization.
Following the 2019 season, Shillow received the Lone Star Conference’s Fred Jacoby Academic Athlete of the Year and the Lone Star Conference Academic Player of the Year in football.
Shillow is now the Assistant Director of Development at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
