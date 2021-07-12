CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Three Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfers have been named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association for the 2020-21 season.
Sophie-Charlott Hempel earned the award for the fourth time, Karlee Nichols earned the award for the second time, and Michelle Becker earned the award for her first time.
Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) was named a WGCA honorable mention all-American after finishing the year ranked 30th nationally in the Golfstat rankings, playing in 26 rounds over 11 events with a 75.50 stroke average, a career-low and school record 207 for 54 holes at the LSC Championships and a school record eight rounds under par for the season. She had two top-five finishes and eight to- 10 finishes. The psychology major graduated summa cum laude in May after earning Lone Star Conference all-Academic honors. She’s been named to the President’s List six times, the Dean’s List twice, the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll eight times, the Best In Class Honor Roll six times, the Athletics Director’s List twice and won the D2ADA Academic Achievement Award twice. She was named second team all-LSC in 2020 and 2021.
Nichols (Smithson Valley) played in 10 events with three top-10 finishes and a 79.52 stroke average. The public health major has been named to the President’s List three times, the Dean’s List twice, the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll six times, the Best In Class Honor Roll four times, the Athletics Director’s List twice and won the D2ADA Academic Achievement Award. She was also named LSC All-Academic this season.
Becker (San Antonio Reagan) played in 10 events with one top-five finish and one top-10 finish, notching a 78.83 stroke average. The finance major has been named to the President’s List once, Dean’s List twice, the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll four times and the Best In Class A.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative grade point average is 3.50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.