Three players who helped 33-18 Texas A&M University-Commerce finish fourth in the Lone Star Conference and then reach the finals of the NCAA Division II South Central Region Tournament earned all-conference honors.
Sophomore third baseman Madison Schaefer, freshman utility player Alyssa LeBlanc and senior pitcher Emily Otto all earned first-team honors.
Schaefer, a product of Frisco Independence, ranked fourth in the LSC in hitting with a .408 batting average. She led the league in on-base percentage (.540), was seventh in runs scored (40) and third in home runs (11).
LeBlanc, who also earned freshman of the year honors, led the league in innings pitched (167 1/3) and strikeouts (196) and ranked fifth in the league in earned run average (2.18). The Katy product also played first base and batted .275 with eight homers and a team high 37 runs batted in.
Otto, the senior from Lamar Consolidated, ranked third in the league in innings pitched (153 1/3), fifth in strikeouts (150) and 14th in ERA (2.88).
West Texas A&M catcher Shanna McBroom earned the league’s most valuable player award. McBroom ranks second in the league in batting (.444) and first in runs scored (66). She also ranks sixth in the league in putouts (277).
UT Tyler pitcher Payton Foster, who led the league in earned run average (1.11) and opposing batting average (.186), earned the LSC’s pitcher of the year award.
UT Tyler, which finished first in the league standings but was ineligible to compete for the conference championship, claimed two more honors as Erin Hill was the newcomer of the year and Mike Reed was the coach of the year.
All-Lone Star Conference
2021 Women’s Softball Team
Player of the year — Shanna McBroom, West Texas A&M
Pitcher of the year — Payton Foster, UT Tyler
Freshman of the year — Erika Cortez, Texas A&M International
Newcomer of the year — Erin Hill, UT Tyler
Coach of the year — Mike Reed, UT Tyler
FIRST TEAM
P Kali Crandall Oklahoma Christian So.
P Payton Foster UT Tyler So.
P Erin Hill UT Tyler Gr.
C Shanna McBroom West Texas A&M Sr.
1B Madison Fernandez Angelo State Fr.
2B Ashlyn Lerma Angelo State So.
SS Kayla Gonzales A&M-Kingsville Fr.
3B Madison Schaefer A&M-Commerce So.
OF Courtney Barnhill Angelo State Sr.
Of Ruby Salzman West Texas A&M So.
Of Savannah Wysocki Lubbock Christian Jr.
OF Loren Kelly A&M-Kingsville Jr.
OF Jory Cervantes A&M-Kingsville So.
DP Ashlynn Box Angelo State Fr.
UT Alyssa LeBlanc A&M-Commerce Fr.
C Keilei Garcia Angelo State Fr.
SS Brenna Busby Cameron Gr.
C Callie Christensen Cameron Gr.
2B Khmari Edwards Cameron Jr.
P Taylor Franco Lubbock Christian So.
SS Brooke Makemson Lubbock Christian Jr.
P Erika Cortez A&M International Fr.
P Emily Otto A&M-Commerce Sr.
P Saidi Castillo A&M-Kingsville So.
C Ashley Perez UT Tyler Jr.
SECOND TEAM
P Makayla Corbin Angelo State Jr.
2B Skylar Herrera Lubbock Christian Fr.
Of Athena Muniz Lubbock Christian Jr.
DP Brianna Robinson Oklahoma Christian Jr.
SS Katelyn Dunckel Oklahoma Christian Fr.
OF Kylie Janzen Oklahoma Christian Fr.
UT Brooklin Bain Oklahoma Christian Fr.
2B Jayme Johns St. Mary’s Jr.
OF Darrian Smith A&M International So.
UT Briana Arredondo A&M International So.
1B Anastasia Leibas A&M-Kingsville Jr.
OF Haleigh Swinney UT Tyler Jr.
UT Courtney Plochek UT Tyler Fr.
DP Hanna Fradkin UT Tyler Fr.
P Krya Lair West Texas A&M So.
THIRD TEAM
OF Haley Castle Cameron Jr.
OF Mikayla Richmond Cameron Jr.
P Bethany Hines Cameron Gr.
UT Breley Webb Cameron Jr.
UT Tyla Lee Lubbock Christian Jr.
UT Lindsey Stoeckel Oklahoma Christian Jr.
C Whitney Wade Oklahoma Christian Fr.
OF Victoria Aldridge St. Mary’s Jr.
C Shelby Edwards A&M International Sr.
OF Morgan Chavarria A&M International Gr.
2B Paige Tamayo Texas Woman’s Jr.
3B Aracely Araiza UT Permian Basin So.
3B Gabriella Valforte West Texas A&M Fr.
P Emilee Wilson West Texas A&M So.
SS Alyx Cordell West Texas A&M Sr.
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
P Genesie Armendariz Angelo State
C Keilei Garcia Angelo State
DB Ashlynn Box Angelo State
1B Madison Fernandez Angelo State
UT Brooklin Bain Oklahoma Christian
SS Katelyn Dunckel Oklahoma Christian
P Erika Cortez A&M International
UT Alyssa LeBlanc A&M-Commerce
SS Kayla Gonzes A&M-Kingsville
P Lizette Del Angel A&M-Kingsville
