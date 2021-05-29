  Three players who helped 33-18 Texas A&M University-Commerce finish fourth in the Lone Star Conference and then reach the finals of the NCAA Division II South Central Region Tournament earned all-conference honors.

  Sophomore third baseman Madison Schaefer, freshman utility player Alyssa LeBlanc and senior pitcher Emily Otto all earned first-team honors.

Schaefer, a product of Frisco Independence, ranked fourth in the LSC in hitting with a .408 batting average. She led the league in on-base percentage (.540), was seventh in runs scored (40) and third in home runs (11).

  LeBlanc, who also earned freshman of the year honors, led the league in innings pitched (167 1/3) and strikeouts (196) and ranked fifth in the league in earned run average (2.18). The Katy product also played first base and batted .275 with eight homers and a team high 37 runs batted in.

  Otto, the senior from Lamar Consolidated, ranked third in the league in innings pitched (153 1/3), fifth in strikeouts (150) and 14th in ERA (2.88).

West Texas A&M catcher Shanna McBroom earned the league’s most valuable player award. McBroom ranks second in the league in batting (.444) and first in runs scored (66). She also ranks sixth in the league in putouts (277).

  UT Tyler pitcher Payton Foster, who led the league in earned run average (1.11) and opposing batting average (.186), earned the LSC’s pitcher of the year award.

  UT Tyler, which finished first in the league standings but was ineligible to compete for the conference championship, claimed two more honors as Erin Hill was the newcomer of the year and Mike Reed was the coach of the year.

               All-Lone Star Conference

            2021 Women’s Softball Team

  Player of the year — Shanna McBroom, West Texas A&M

  Pitcher of the year — Payton Foster, UT Tyler

  Freshman of the year — Erika Cortez, Texas A&M International

  Newcomer of the year — Erin Hill, UT Tyler

  Coach of the year — Mike Reed, UT Tyler

             FIRST TEAM

P  Kali Crandall                Oklahoma Christian        So.

P  Payton Foster              UT Tyler                        So.

P  Erin Hill                       UT Tyler                       Gr.

C  Shanna McBroom        West Texas A&M            Sr.

1B Madison Fernandez     Angelo State                 Fr.

2B Ashlyn Lerma             Angelo State                 So.

SS Kayla Gonzales           A&M-Kingsville             Fr.

3B Madison Schaefer        A&M-Commerce           So.

OF Courtney Barnhill        Angelo State                Sr.

Of Ruby Salzman             West Texas A&M          So.

Of Savannah Wysocki       Lubbock Christian        Jr.

OF Loren Kelly                 A&M-Kingsville            Jr.

OF Jory Cervantes           A&M-Kingsville            So.

DP Ashlynn Box               Angelo State               Fr.

UT Alyssa LeBlanc           A&M-Commerce           Fr.

C  Keilei Garcia               Angelo State                Fr.

SS Brenna Busby            Cameron                     Gr.

C  Callie Christensen       Cameron                     Gr.

2B Khmari Edwards        Cameron                      Jr.

P  Taylor Franco             Lubbock Christian        So.

SS Brooke Makemson     Lubbock Christian        Jr.

P  Erika Cortez               A&M International        Fr.

P  Emily Otto                 A&M-Commerce           Sr.

P  Saidi Castillo             A&M-Kingsville             So.

C  Ashley Perez              UT Tyler                     Jr.

           SECOND TEAM

P  Makayla Corbin         Angelo State                 Jr.

2B Skylar Herrera         Lubbock Christian         Fr.

Of Athena Muniz            Lubbock Christian         Jr.

DP Brianna Robinson      Oklahoma Christian      Jr.

SS Katelyn Dunckel        Oklahoma Christian     Fr.

OF Kylie Janzen             Oklahoma Christian      Fr.

UT Brooklin Bain           Oklahoma Christian        Fr.

2B Jayme Johns            St. Mary’s                     Jr.

OF Darrian Smith           A&M International        So.

UT Briana Arredondo      A&M International        So.

1B Anastasia Leibas        A&M-Kingsville            Jr.

OF Haleigh Swinney        UT Tyler                     Jr.

UT Courtney Plochek        UT Tyler                    Fr.

DP Hanna Fradkin           UT Tyler                      Fr.

P  Krya Lair                    West Texas A&M        So.

            THIRD TEAM

OF Haley Castle               Cameron                  Jr.

OF Mikayla Richmond       Cameron                 Jr.

P  Bethany Hines             Cameron                 Gr.

UT Breley Webb              Cameron                  Jr.

UT Tyla Lee                    Lubbock Christian      Jr.

UT Lindsey Stoeckel        Oklahoma Christian   Jr.

C  Whitney Wade            Oklahoma Christian   Fr.

OF Victoria Aldridge        St. Mary’s                 Jr.

C  Shelby Edwards          A&M International     Sr.

OF Morgan Chavarria      A&M International      Gr.

2B Paige Tamayo            Texas Woman’s           Jr.

3B Aracely Araiza            UT Permian Basin        So.

3B Gabriella Valforte        West Texas A&M        Fr.

P  Emilee Wilson             West Texas A&M        So.

SS Alyx Cordell               West Texas A&M        Sr.

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

P  Genesie Armendariz        Angelo State

C  Keilei Garcia        Angelo State

DB Ashlynn Box        Angelo State

1B Madison Fernandez        Angelo State

UT Brooklin Bain        Oklahoma Christian

SS Katelyn Dunckel        Oklahoma Christian

P  Erika Cortez        A&M International

UT Alyssa LeBlanc        A&M-Commerce    

SS Kayla Gonzes        A&M-Kingsville

P  Lizette Del Angel        A&M-Kingsville

