Wolfe City, Caddo Mills and Royse City, three playoff teams in football in 2019, have earned preseason state rankings.
The Wolves, Foxes and Bulldogs made the preseason top 25 in their respective classifications in the preseason rankings of “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.”
The magazine previews more than 1,400 high school teams, plus the state’s college teams along with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans. It will hit the newsstands later this summer.
Wolfe City, which went 8-3 last season in Class 2A, earned a No. 20 spot in the magazine’s rankings for Class 2A Division I.
Wolfe City returns six starters on offense and eight on defense off a team that finished first in the district standings. Among the top returning Wolves is quarterback Amarien Jones, who passed for 1,018 yards and rushed for 714. Running backs Jaren Brumett (649 yards rushing) and Corey Vaughn (326 yards rushing) also return on offense.
The Wolves were picked to finish first in District 6-2A-I, ahead of Rivercrest, Honey Grove, Alba-Golden, Cooper, Como-Pickton and Celeste, which returns 10 starters on offense and nine on defense off a 2-8 team.
Caddo Mills, led by returning quarterback Tyler Townley, was ranked No. 24 in 4A, Division II after going 8-3 last season. Dave Campbell’s picked Townley as a preseason offensive most valuable player. Townley passed for 2,647 yards and 24 touchdowns last season and ran for 711 and 15 scores.
“We fully expect to be improved over last year’s team,” said Kodi Crane, who returns for his second season as the Foxes’ head coach.
The Foxes also return seven more starters on offense and seven on defense as Caddo Mills was picked to finish second in District 6-4A-II behind Sunnyvale. Community, Wills Point, Quinlan Ford and Farmersville were picked behind Caddo Mills. Ford returns five starters on offense and five on defense off a 4-6 team.
Dave Campbell’s ranked Royse City No. 25 in Class 5A Division II. Royse City earned respect from the magazine following a 9-3 season in 2019 that included a second-place finish in District 8-5A-II and a 42-21 bi-district win over Lucas Lovejoy.
Royse City’s lost some talented players to graduation off that 2019 team, including all-state defensive lineman James Cortez, plus all-district quarterback Tyson Oliver and all-district fullback Payton Petroff.
But the Bulldogs return all-district running back Ahmon Petty-Dozier, who rushed for 1,173 yards as a sophomore last season, plus all-district wide receiver Ketron Jackson, who caught 61 passes for 889 yards last season,
“We are extremely excited about our team and the prospects for success this upcoming season,” said Royse City coach David Petroff.
Texas Football picked Royse City to finish third in the new 8-5A-II behind Ennis and North Forney. Ennis, which was 12-2 last season, was ranked No. 1 in 5A-II by the magazine. The Ennis Lions return quarterback Collin Drake, who threw for 2,544 yards and rushed for 942.
North Forney led by former Greenville assistant coach Randy Jackson, was ranked No. 23 after finishing 7-3.
The Greenville Lions, who played Ennis down to the final seconds in a 32-25 loss in 2019, was picked to finish sixth in 8-5A-II though the 2019 Lions advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2003. The Lions return a ton of speed from from that 6-5 team including quarterback Brandon Stephens, who passed for 14 touchdowns and ran for five scores, wide receiver Caleb Johnson (30-429, 6 TDs), wide receiver Miles Denson (62-406 rushing, 20-243 receiving) and wide receiver Shawn Brown (20-504 receiving, 6 TDs).
Commerce was picked to finish sixth in District 5-3A-I behind Pottsboro, Winnsboro, Mineola, Mount Vernon and Emory Rains. The Tigers’ new head coach John McSheffrey made the magazine’s Texas 40 Under 40 list of “the best young coaches in the Lone Star State.”
Cumby, an 8-4 area finalist last season, was picked to win 9-2A-II with new head coach Charles Boles.
The Boles Hornets were picked to finish sixth in that district.
Campbell was picked to finish third in District 10-A-I six-man while Fannindel was picked to finish second in 10-A-II behind Trinidad.
Greenville Christian, a 6-6 bi-district championship team in 2019, was picked to finish second to Waco Eagle Christian in in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial School’s District 3 for Division III six-man. Quarterback Wilson Feezel is among the five returning starters on offense for the Eagles.
