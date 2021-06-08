RICHARDSON — Three Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field student-athletes earned all-Academic honors from the Lone Star Conference.
Ryan Amador and Steven Sanchez were honored on the men’s side, while Chelsea Cheek earned recognition on the women’s side.
Amador (Jonesboro, Ark.) earns academic all-LSC for the second time, as he was also honored during the indoor season. He won the shot put LSC gold medal at 16.72 m (54-10 ¼) and placed fifth in the discus throw at 50.34 m (165-2). He is majoring in Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies and has been named to the President’s List once and the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll twice.
Sanchez (New Braunfels) has now been named academic all-LSC three times, as he was an indoor honoree in 2019 and 2021. He placed sixth at the conference meet in the discus throw at 49.71 m (163-1). He was USTFCCCA All-Academic in 2020 and ranks in the top 10 in the LSC in all four throws — hammer, javelin, shot put and discus. He is a graduate student pursuing his master’s in Kinesiology and Sports Studies, is a D2ADA Academic Achievement Award winner and has been named to the President’s List once, the Dean’s List three times and the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll six times.
Cheek (Baytown Lee) earns her first Academic all-LSC distinction. She was the bronze medalist in the high jump at the LSC Championships at 1.62 m (5-3 ¾). She has been an all-American and all-region honoree in previous seasons. The graduate student is pursuing her master’s in counseling, and has been named USTFCCCA all-academic twice, to the President’s List once, the Dean’s List five times and the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll nine times.
