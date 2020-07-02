CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Three Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfers have been named all-American scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
Sophie-Charlott Hempel earned the award for the third time, Paige-Lee Garris earned the award for the second time and Karlee Nichols earned the award for the first time.
Hempel, a rising senior from Pirmasens, Germany, played in five events in her junior season with three top-10 finishes, three rounds under par and a 78.05 stroke average. The psychology major was named to the President’s List and Best In Class Honor Roll in the spring semester.
Garris, a rising senior from West Palm Beach, Fla., played in six events with a 77.28 stroke average, two top-10 finishes and three rounds under par. The political science major was named to the President’s List and Best In Class Honor Roll in the spring semester.
Nichols, a rising junior from Smithson Valley, played in three events with an 80.18 stroke average and one top-10 finish. The public health major was named to the Dean’s List and the Athletics Director’s List in the spring semester.
A total of 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers were recognized with this honor. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50. The Lions’ three honorees ties them for the most from the 2019-20 configuration of the Lone Star Conference.
