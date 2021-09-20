CADDO MILLS — Caddo Mills quarterback Jason Thomason, who was the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 4A, threw for 294 yards and five touchdowns as the Foxes stayed undefeated for the football season with a 58-17 victory on Friday night over Life Waxahachie.
Thomason completed 14 of 29 attempts without an interception. He’s now thrown for 1,440 yards and 21 touchdowns and has a quarterback rating of 118.6.
The Foxes’ top receivers were Jaden Lenamond (5-104, 3 TDs), Jett Saldivar (3-96, 1 TD), Caden Lemmon (3-49, 1 TD), Bentley McDaniel (1-19), Adrian Baxter (1-14) and Brady Wasurick (1-12).
The Foxes’ top rushers included Baxter (13-82 1 TD), Thomason (7-42, 1 TD) and Gavin Clayton (6-33, 1 TD) as Caddo Mills finished with 497 total yards.
Life Waxahachie finished with 166 yards rushing led by Zion Smith (10-73), Kordell Berry (13-67) and Jeremy Brantley (11-56, 1 TD).
The Foxes are now 4-0 for the season while Life Waxahachie dropped to 1-3.
