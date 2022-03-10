Veteran outdoorsman Luke Clayton and friends will gather on Saturday in Greenville for the third annual Ron-de-Voux.
This year’s event is planned for the Top Rail Cowboy Church at 262 Horseman Road near I-30 and is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. The festivities include a live band, food and vendors sellng arts and crafts, jewelry and clothing and a lot of conversation with Clayton and his friends. Clayton has written the “Outdoors with Luke” column that’s been featured in the Herald-Banner for more than 25 years and in other newspapers around the state and he’s been featured in TV and radio shows and webcasts on the internet.
“The Mountain men of the early 1800’s spent a solitary life during the fall and winter months trapping beaver way back in the rugged Rocky Mountains,” wrote Clayton. “By spring they were more than ready to come down out of the hills and have a big get-together for a few days and rekindle friendships and restock their supplies. Their get together was called the Mountain Man Rendezvous and from all accounts they were rowdy events. We can only imagine. We modern day outdoor types certainly haven’t spent our entire winter in the back country trapping beaver but many of us have stories to tell of hunting and fishing trips we enjoyed through the years.
“Three years ago, I came upon the idea of having a Rendezvous here in Texas near Greenville in Hunt County. I had no desire to show up in a coonskin cap at such an event nor did the folks that I worked with organizing the spring get-together. The only thing our event has in common with those of the mountain men is a celebration of the outdoors and the opportunity to get with like-minded people and enjoy an early spring day in an outdoor setting.”
Clayton called the event a good opportunity “to visit with guides and outfitters and make plans for future outings.”
“Chances are very good you will find someone around the campfire that can provide you with solid information on everything from catching crappie at Lake Fork to fishing in Canada and just about everything in-between,” wrote Clayton. “My good friend Larry Weishuhn aka ‘Mr. Whitetail’ will be sitting around the campfire with us. I’ve had the pleasure of spending time around many campfires with Larry and I can assure you he can talk for hours about his hunts all over the world and also keep you enthralled talking about his boyhood days growing up in Southeast Texas.
“Many of you know that Larry, our friend Jeff Rice and I do a weekly outdoor show on Carbon TV titled ‘A Sportsman’s Life.’ We will be filming a segment of the show while at the event.”
Clayton wrote that Connor Crockett with be present with his deer-trailing dog “Boone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.