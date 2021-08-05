Three looks like it could be the lucky number for the Lee Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament.
The third annual event has been rained out twice. The third attempt is planned for Saturday at Webb Hill Country Club near Wolfe City.
Weather forecasts for Wolfe City on Saturday are calling for a high of 93 degrees with sunny conditions and only a 15 percent chance of rain.
The tournament was originally scheduled for May 22, then reset to June 5 and finally rescheduled for Saturday.
“You’ve just got to keep a good humor about it and try again,” said Greenville Lions golf coach Don Johnson.
Johnson said 22 two-player teams are entered in the event. They’ll meet at Webb Hill at 11 a.m., eat lunch at noon and then tee off at 1 p.m.
“If we’d have been able to have it back in May we’d have had more teams,” said Johnson.
The teams will be divided into two flights and are playing for cash prizes of $1,000 for first place, $600 for second and $400 for third.
“There’s quite a few folks who knew Lee,” Johnson said of the entrants.
Some of the entrants are former Greenville Lion golfers including David Weaks, Brady Diggs and Wayne Feezor.
Celeste coach Jeff Smith, who played point guard on Leonard’s basketball team at Greenville High School, is entered along with former Greenville Lion football standout David Hall.
The father and son Lone Oak team of Danny Bowman and Danny Ray Bowman are entered.
Leonard was one of Greenville’s top softball players back in the day. Johnson said some former softball players are in the tournament.
Alan Hawkins, who with his partner Austin Green won the Craig Bowers Memorial Monster Ball golf tournament at Webb Hill in June, is also entered. Hawkins and Green shot rounds of 67 and 60 in the Monster Ball Golf tournament. Hawkins and Scott Coffman won the first Lee Leonard tournament in 2018 with an 11-under 61 at The Oaks Country Club in Greenville.
The tournament benefits the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions high school golf teams.
The tournament is named for Lee Leonard, a teacher/coach for nearly 40 years at Greenville, Commerce, Caddo Mills and Eunice, New Mexico. Leonard also played basketball at New Mexico State on two Aggie teams that went 23-6 and 24-5 in the seasons 1967-68 and 1968-69. Leonard died in 2013.
