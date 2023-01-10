The year 2022 was filled with big news on the local sports scene.
Texas A&M University-Commerce changed head football coaches.
A&M-Commerce track and field athletes won five national titles in the Lions’ last season in NCAA Division II. They’ve since moved up to Division I.
Hunt County runners won five medals at the state track and field meet.
A team from Leonard won the Monster Ball golf tournament.
Here’s some of the highlights of the sports year 2022.
Clint Dolezel, a former East Texas State quarterback, was named the new head football coach of the Lions.
He threw for 3,152 yards and 22 touchdowns in the 1992 and 1993 seasons as a starting quarterback under Eddie Vowell. He also lettered in track and field as a high jumper and javelin thrower and lettered in golf for the Lions.
“I owe this college a lot,” he said.
Dolezel competed as a quarterback in indoor professional football from 1995 to 2008, throwing for 44,564 yards and 931 touchdowns, with 155 interceptions.
He also racked up a career record of 102-43 as a head coach in indoor football with victories in the ArenaBowl XXIS and XXX in 2016 and 17 and the China Bowl in 2016.
Two longtime members of Webb Hill Country Club teamed up to win the 11th annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball golf tournament at Webb Hill.
Trent Borchardt and Aaron Moreland of Leonard shot two 18-hole rounds of 62 on their home course to win the championship flight by one shot with their total of 124.
Led by Wolfe City 1600-meter runner Caden Thurman, Hunt County athletes won one gold, two silvers and two bronze medals at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships in Austin.
Thurman won the Class 2A boys 1600-meter run in his first appearance at the state meet
Royse City 800-meter runner Chasetin Winston won a silver in his race, as did Royse City 400-meter runner Jonah Roberson.
Royse City sophomore Jacelyn Neighbors finished third in the girls 5A pole vault and Celeste senior Zakryn Jackson was third in the 2A boys 400-meter run.
Thurman also led the Wolfe City Wolves’ cross country team to district and region team championships in the fall.
Five Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field athletes won national championships in the Lions’ last competition as a member of NCAA Division II.
Ushan Perera won the men’s high jump, Moaz Ibrahim took the men’s discus throw, J.T. Smith finished first in the men’s 100-meter dash, Candesha Scott won the women’s javelin throw and Minna Svaerd won the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division II outdoor national track and field championships.
The 31-10-1 Royse City Lady Bulldogs reached the Class 5A Region II finals in softball in 2022 before falling to Frisco Rock Hill.
The Greenville Lady Lions went 21-18-2 in 2022, making it back into the Class 5A volleyball playoffs before falling to former district rival Forney.
Hunt County native Tony Joe White has been named as the new head coach of the Austin College football program.
White heads to Sherman after having served in the same role since 2017 at Birmingham-Southern College of Alabama.
He was a quarterback in high school at Wolfe City and Leonard and in college at A&M-Commerce.
Greenville quarterback Micah Simpson earned Built Ford Tough Texas Class 5A player of the week honors in football after rushing for a school-record 444 yards and six touchdowns on 34 carries in the Lions’ 42-31 victory over Frisco Liberty.
---
Caddo Mills and Royse City won bi-district football titles in 2022. The Foxes finished at 11-1 and Royse City wound up at 7-5.
Greenville, Royse City and Caddo Mills sent soccer teams to the playoffs.
The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes went three rounds deep in the 4A playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Celina.
The Celeste Blue Devils reached the Class 2A region boys basketball finals before falling to traditional power Lipan, whle the Commerce Tigers reached the regional semifinals in Class 3A.
Lifters from Celeste and Commerce won medals at the boys state powerlifting meet.
Tanner Meeks of Celeste was second in the Division IV 165-pound class.
Noah Howell of Commerce placed fourth in the superheavyweight class in Division III.
Lifters from Quinlan Ford, Greenville and Royse City won medals at the girls state powerlifting meet.
Angela Hernandez of Quinlan Ford won the 259-plus pound division in the 4A small schools division. Her teammate Alecs Burch was third in the 105-pound class.
Greenville’s Sharon Ashby was fourth in the 114s in the 5A small schools division and teammate Meredith Williams was fifth in the 123s.
Haley Gardella of Royse City was fourth in the 259s.
In just their second season of competition, the Greenvillle Christian golfers finished second at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ state tolf tournament.
Royse City left-hander Taylor Hearn went 6-8 with a 5.13 earned run average as a pitcher with the Texas Rangers. He struck out 97 batters in 100 innings.
Texas A&M University-Commerce's softball team went 43-15 in 2022, winning the Lone Star Conference tournament. The Lions made it back to the NCAA Division II national tournament before falling to LSC rival Texas A&M-Kingsville, 1-0.
Brittany Miller, a former all-America pitcher at Iowa and a veteran with 13 seasons of coaching at the NCAA Division I level, is the Lions' new head softball coach. Crystl Bustos, a two-time Olympic champion slugger, is the top assistant.
