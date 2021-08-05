John Hayden, who finished first in a qualifying tournament at The Oaks Country Club in Greenville, tied for 60th at the recent Texas State Open golf tournament.
Hayden, who is from Birmingham, Alabama, finished at three over par for the 72-hole tournament at The Cascades Club in Tyler. He carded rounds of 66, 69, 72 and 76 for a 283 total. He won $608.
Hayden shot a two-over 74 to finish first in the qualifying tournament at The Oaks. Hayden played college golf at Alabama-Birmingham.
Trevor Arianna, the other qualifier from The Oaks, missed the cut with his scores of 77 and 82 for a 159 total. He played golf in high school at Rowlett and in college at Midwestern State.
Jack Ireland of The Woodlands, finished at 25 under par (63-64-64-64) to win the tournament and $42,500 with his total of 255.
Dillon Board of Jacksonville, Florida was second.
Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboy who is a football commentator for CBS, missed the cut after shooting rounds of 71 and 69.
Johnny Manziel, the Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M, also missed the cut (79-75).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.