The Oaks Country Club in Greenville will hold a qualifying event on Thursday for the 51st Texas State Open Golf Tournament
A mix of 16 professionals and highly-skilled amateurs will compete for two spots, including local golfers David Weaks and Scott Wagoner. Also entered are NTPGA Teacher of the Year, Rick Woodson and professional Todd Mayfield to name just a few. Also to compete are golfers from as far away as California and Alabama
“It is indeed an honor for The Oaks Country Club to be selected by the NTPGA to host the event, which speaks to the quality of the course and its ranking statewide,” said Dr. Jerry Ransom, president of The Oaks. “Spectators are welcome to watch the event in person. Unfortunately, golf carts will not be allowed.”
The Northern Texas PGA will host the 51st Texas State Open (TSO) at The Cascades Club in Tyler on July 27-30. This is highest level of competition after four major statewide PGA events (Colonial, Byron Nelson, Valero and Houston Open) each year. Past TSO winners include Homer Blancas, Lee Trevino, Ben Crenshaw, Blaine McCallister and two Webb Hill golfers — Nathan Tyler and Casey Devoll.
There are 16 qualifying sites including sites in New Mexico and Oklahoma. In addition, there are two “Second Chance” sites for those who weren’t successful the first time. The qualifying sites are high profile 18-hole courses statewide.
The Oaks Country Club is the only nine-hole course where qualifying will be conducted.
