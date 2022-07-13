Last year The Oaks Country Club in Greenville was a tough course for the golfers competing for two spots in a qualifying tournament for the Texas State Open.
The first place finisher, John Hayden of Birmingham, Alabama, shot a 2-over 74 on two trips around the nine-hole layout. The runner-up, Trevor Arianna of Wylie fired a 75. Three other golfers shot rounds in the upper 70s and six shot 83 or higher.
“This course is way tougher than it used to be,” said Scott Wagoner, who carded an 88. “It probably plays 500 yards longer than it used to.”
Wagoner knows the course well because he grew up in Greenville and played golf for the Greenville Lions and the Rice Owls. He’s won some tournaments in Greenville.
Wagoner is one of 12 golfers entered in Thursday’s qualifier at the Oaks. They’re competing for one spot and an alternate for the 52nd Texas State Open scheduled for July 26-29 at The Cascades Country Club in Tyler. Last year’s Texas Open had a purse of $210,000 with $42,500 going to the winner Jack Ireland of The Woodlands. He shot rounds of 63, 64, 64, and 64 to win by four strokes.
Hayden wound up in a tie for 60th place (66-69-72-76) at the Texas State Open and Arianna missed the cut (77-82).
Last year’s tournament in Tyler also featured former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, who both missed the cut.
Greenville’s qualifying tournament, which tees off at 8 a.m., features local golfers Dr. Jerry Ransom, Brady Davenport, David Weaks and Nathan Weaks. Anna golfer Todd Mayfield, who is also entered, has been a member at the The Oaks and usually plays well in local tournaments.
Mayfield, who played college golf at Northeastern Oklahoma and Sam Houston State, tied for third place in the 2021 qualifier at 76.
Ransom, the mayor of Greenville and president of The Oaks, called it a “real honor for the Oaks to host again this year.”
The Oaks is the only nine-hole course serving as a qualifying tournament. Other sites include the Texarkana Country Club, Hurricane Creek in Anna and the Woodlands Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.