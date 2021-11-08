The Oaks Country Club in Greenville will honor patriots by hosting the first Northern Texas PGA Secretary Cup on Monday.
This event is part of the PGA’s HOPE program with a mission of “Helping Patriots everywhere.”
PGA HOPE programs introduce the game of golf to veterans and active military through a six-week curriculum taught by local PGA professionals trained in adaptive golf techniques for veterans with disabilities. There is no cost for the program.
Six clubs with programs in the Northern Texas PGA are sending five-player teams including their PGA professional. This will be a special day for the players. A gift package for each player will include a Cleveland wedge, Srixon golf balls, PGA HOPE cap and jacket as well as a new car or truck for a hole-in-one on either the fourth or sixth holes.
Following a barbecue lunch, retired Air Force Brigadier General Mike McClendon will be the guest speaker. The nine-hole scramble will tee off at 1:30 p.m. The winning team will receive a trophy to take back to their home golf club.
“It’s just a great opportunity for us to have this type of activity in Greenville and at The Oaks,” said Mike Fields, general manager of The Oaks.
Fields said the golf teams will include active and retired veterans who’ve participated in the six-week HOPE program.
