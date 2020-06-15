An increased prize fund is one of the main attractions for the third annual The Holder Cup golf tournament set for July 18-19 at The Oaks Country Club in Greenville.
The two-player teams will be competing for $3,000 for first place, $1,500 for second, $1,000 for third and $500 for fourth place.
The entry fee is $550 per team, which includes entry, golf cart and lunch both days and a practice round anytime during the week of the tournament.
“We want a full field,” said Cindy Williams, The Oak’s general manager.
The goal is for 54 teams. Anyone with questions about the tournament can contact The Oaks at 930-455-3971.
The tournament is named for Andy Holder, who’s been a part of The Oaks since his family became members in 1956. Holder served the club for nearly 40 years as club pro, employee and eventually manager. Holder presented the cup to the winning team in each of the past two tournaments.
Local golfer Eric Kelley played on the winning team in both the 2018 and 2019 tournaments. Kelley paired with Ben Cuzen to shoot rounds of 70 and 66 in low ball to win the 2019 tournament by four strokes with their 36-hole total of 136. Second place went to the team of Carl Worley and Davis Foster.
Tony Brooks and David Weaks won the first flight with low ball scores of 74 and 70 for a 144.
The golfers in the second and third flights played a scramble format as Jason Barborak and Matt Chapman tied for the second flight championship with William Strickland Sr. and William Strickland Jr., both with 36-hole scores of 126.
Ray Martinez and Pito Arana won the third flight in 2019 with their 130 total.
Kelley teamed up with Jay Cox to win the 2018 tournament with a 58 in a scramble in the first round and a 60 in low ball the second day for a 118 total.
Golfers in the top two flights of the 2020 tournament will play low ball. The other flights will play in a scramble.
