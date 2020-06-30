The third annual Holder Cup golf tournament scheduled for July 18-19 at The Oaks Country Club in Greenville has been called off.
“It may be rescheduled,” said Dr. Jerry Ransom, president of the board of directors at The Oaks. “We have not set a date.”
The tournament was called off after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, because of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, issued an executive order on Friday prohibiting any outdoor gathering in excess of 100 or more people unless the “mayor of the city in which the gathering is held, or the county judge in the case of a gathering in an unincorporated area, approves of the gathering...”
Ransom said “it just didn’t make sense at this time” to hold the tournament.
Ransom said the tournament was attracting a lot of interest from golfers. The prize fund was increased for this year’s tournament. The two-player teams were to compete for $3,000 for first place, $1,500 for second, $1,000 for third and $500 for fourth place. The goal was for 54 teams.
The tournament is named for Andy Holder, who’s been a part of The Oaks since his family became members in 1956. Holder served the club for nearly 40 years as club pro, employee and eventually manager. Holder presented the cup to the winning team in each of the past two tournaments.
Local golfer Eric Kelley played on the winning team in both the 2018 and 2019 tournaments. Kelley paired with Ben Cuzen to shoot rounds of 70 and 66 in low ball to win the 2019 tournament by four strokes with their 36-hole total of 136. Second place went to the team of Carl Worley and Davis Foster.
Kelley teamed up with Jay Cox to win the 2018 tournament with a 58 in a scramble in the first round and a 60 in low ball the second day for a 118 total.
The ninth annual Craig Bowers Memorial Monster Ball Golf Tournament went off as planned on Saturday and Sunday at Webb Hill Country Club near Wolfe City after tournament officials obtained the permission of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall to hold the tournament.
“We’ve actually done a good job of doing some social distancing,” said Kevin Bowers, one of the tournament organizers. “Instead of one check-in desk we had five.”
Social events planned with the tournament were also called off due to concerns over the pandemic.
Former Canadian motocross champion Todd Bissenden, who is originally from British Columbia in Canada, teamed with Corey Knowlton of Rockwall to finish first in the championship flight of the Monster Ball tournament. They shot rounds of 63 and 62 to win by a stroke with their 36-hole total of 126.
Cuzen paired with renowned local artist Brandon Adams to win the first flight with the lowest 36-hole score of 124.
