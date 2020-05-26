The sound of boxers jumping rope and punching light and heavy bags has returned to The Force boxing gym in Greenville.
The gym, owned and operated by Jerry and Barbara LaMoore, was closed from March 20 until May 18 due to the orders of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now following another order by Abbott, the LaMoores have reopened the gym at first to 25 percent capacity.
“My capacity here is 50,” said Jerry LaMoore. “That doesn’t put me at a disadvantage in any way.”
Three boxers trained with Jerry on a recent evening: James Kielty, Carlos Leyva and Bryan Duran.
Kielty said he was happy to be back training.
“Of course,” he said. “This is one of the best places to be in Greenville in my opinion. I missed it a lot. I really like being up here. I needed this. This is my therapy.”
Kielty, who is an amateur, is also looking to lose some weight gained during the pandemic.
“It would be nice to get into fighting shape,” he said. “I fight at 150 (pounds), I’m at 155 right now.”
Leyva, who is a former football player from Mount Vernon, fights professionally at the 140-pound weight.
“Jerry’s a great coach,” said Leyva. “Jerry’s very knowledgeable and has taught me everything that I know.”
LaMoore’s been training up to 25 boxers, including amateurs and professionals, over the past year or so.
“There’s going to be some good fighters coming out of Greenville,” he said.
Though the boxing gym is back open, boxing tournaments that were planned for the spring and summer in Northeast Texas have been called off due to the pandemic. The Cinco de Mayo tournament in McKinney was canceled as was the Battle in Big D tournament scheduled for Dallas in July.
LaMoore, a former boxer, stayed busy at home while he was waiting for the gym to reopen.
“I still worked out,” he said. “I’ve been doing stuff around the house, just trying to keep busy.”
He got a lot of phone calls.
“I was getting phone calls before I was open, ‘When are you going to open?’”
The gym is open and Jerry’s ready to work again with boxers.
