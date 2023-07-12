Last year's first place finisher Rick Woodson is one of 24 golfers entered in a Texas State Open qualifying golf tournament on Thursday at The Oaks Country Club in Greenville.
Woodson, then a teaching pro at the Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson, fired a 1-under round of 71 for 18 holes to earn the guaranteed spot in the 52nd Texas State Open.
The 24 golfers will be competing for three spots and one alternate berth in the 53rd annual tournament scheduled for July 25-28 at The Cascades Country Club in Tyler.
The Oaks will be the only 9-hole qualifying site for this year's tournament.
"We are very proud that the Northern Texas PGA selected the Oaks again this year," said Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom, the president of the Oaks.
Ransom is in the tournament and is to tee off at 8:20 a.m. with Bobby Bigby and Jason Kessler.
Woodson is to tee off at 8:30 a.m. with Kenny Trapp and Scott Wagoner, a former Greenville Lion golfer who also played for Rice University.
Kevin Dillen, a professional from Paris, Texas, is to tee off at 8:10 a.m. with Franklin Walley.
David Weaks, who finished second last year with his score of 75, is to tee off at 8:40 a.m. with Dakota Hart and Sam Benson.
Eric Kelley, who's won several big tournaments in Hunt County, is to tee off at 9:20 a.m. with Brad Cochran and Bryce Waters.
Another entrant is Matt Neyra, who with partners Scott Coffman and McKaylin Coffman tied for first place in the first flight of the recent Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament at Webb hill Country. Neyra is to tee off at 9 a.m.
Last year's tournament was delayed a couple of hours by rain and finished with temperature pushing the 100-degree mark. The weather forecast for the Greenville area on Thursday calls for a high of 98 with 15 mph wind and only a 6 % chance of rain.
After winning last year's tournament Woodson said he's taught golf to hundreds of players.
"The only reason I'm playing in this one is because of Jerry Ransom," he said. "He's my good friend. I'm up here to support this course and this qualifier. This is a neat little place.
"This is a good, fun golf course," said Woodson. "I grew up on a fine nine-hole course in West Texas (Lamesa). The greens are as good as I've putted on all year."
Former Arkansas Razorback Luke Long won the 52nd Texas State Open and $40,000 after firing rounds of 69, 70, 68 and 70 for a 277 total at the Cascades. Last year's championship purse was $200,850.
Texas State Open
Qualifying tournament,
The Oaks Country Club
Greenville
Thursday's tee times
8 a.m. — Chance Mulligan (a), Aryan Aerrabolu (a)
8:10 a.m. — Kevin Dillen, Franklin Walley
8:20 a.m. — Jerry Ransom (a), Bobby Bigby (a), Jason Kessler (a)
8:30 a.m. — Rick Woodson, Kenny Trapp (a), Scott Wagoner (a)
8:40 a.m. — Dakota Hart (a), Ronald Weaks (a), Sam Benson (a)
9 a.m. — Matthew Neyra (a), Bob Dunn (a), Lucas Borrero (a)
9:10 a.m. — Jason Shirey, Garrett Landers, Zac Frazier (a)
9:20 a.m. — Brad Cochran, Bryce Waters, Eric Kelley (a)
9:30 a.m. — Austin Coyle, Alex Motes, John Dukes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.