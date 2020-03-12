Texas High of Texarkana spoiled Greenville’s District 15-5A baseball opener on Tuesday, beating the Lions 3-1 at John Mason Field.
Texas High pitcher Rian Cellers and Tyson Gray limited the Lions to six hits and one earned run. Cellars, the starter, struck out six batters in six innings. Gray fanned one in an inning in relief.
Andrew Claude took a tough loss on the mound for Greenville, striking out three Texas High hitters and giving up only two runs on two hits through six innings.
Landon Koger pitched the seventh for the Lions, allowing one run on two hits and striking out one Tiger batter.
“It was a tough loss,” said Greenville coach Blaine Roman. “Andrew Claude pitched a great game through six innings, giving up only two runs and striking out three Tiger hitters. Our defense played really well. Our offense struggled some as their pitcher kept us off balance.”
Luke Adel scored Greenville’s only run in the fourth inning when he came home from third on a bounce-out by Garrett Phillips to the Texas High first basemen Zane Dodson.
Claude led the Lions with two hits. Adel, Jose Martinez, Tyler Seale and Wyatt Spivey also collected hits for the Lions.
Jackson Halter, Aaron Prince and John Adams drove in runs for the Tigers. Prince singled.
Texas High improved to 6-3 for the season while the Lions are now 6-6.
The Lions will be back in action at 4 p.m. Tuesday at home against Mount Pleasant.
District 15-5A baseball
Texas High 001 100 1 —3 4 2
Greenville 000 100 0 —1 6 2
WP: Rian Cellers, 6 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 0 BBs, 6 Ks, 6 IP; relieved by Tyson Gray, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 ERs, 0 BBs, 1 K.
LP: Andrew Claude, 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 ERs, 2 BBs, 3 Ks, 6 IP; relieved by Landon Koger, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 2 BBs, 0 Ks.
Leading hitters
TH: Jackson Halter 1-1, 1 RBI; Aaron Prince 1-4, 3B, 1 RBI; John Adams 1-1, 1 RBI; Nathan Steele 1-2.
G: Andrew Claude 2-3, Luke Adel 1-3, run; Jose Martinez 1-2, Tyler Seale 1-2, Wyatt Spivey 1-2. Garrett Phillips 1 RBI.
Records: TH 6-3, 1-0; G 6-6. 0-1.
Next game: Mount Pleasant at Greenville, 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.