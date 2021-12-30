Texas A&M University-Commerce’s No. 3 nationally-ranked women’s basketball team postponed two home games set for Friday and Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Lions were to open Lone Star Conference play on Friday against Midwestern State. That game has been rescheduled for Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. in Commerce.
The Lions’ game against Texas Woman’s University planned for Sunday was also called off. A rescheduled date has been yet to be announced.
The men’s game between 8-1 A&M-Commerce and 4-7 Midwestern State is still on. It’s scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday in the Field House.
It will be an LSC opener for both teams.
The Lion men are currently ranked No. 21 in NCAA Division II while the women are No. 3.
The Lion men are also still scheduled to play Dallas Baptist at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the Field House.
Both Lion men’s games are part of Fan Appreciation Day and there will be no admission charge.
The Lion women are 11-0 for the season and in their last game they defeated Arkansas-Fort Smith 99-86. They’ve topped the 90-point mark in four games and are averaging 83.3 points per game for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.