After falling 67-66 to West Texas A&M in the finals of the Lone Star Conference women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, the No. 4 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions found out they’re going back to Canyon for the NCAA Division II tournament.
The 26-4 Lions will be the second seed in the South Central Region, which is comprised of the Lone Star and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conferences. A&M-Commerce will face off against seventh-seeded Colorado School of Mines at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the First United Bank Center in Canyon.
West Texas A&M is the top seed, Lubbock Christian is the third seed, Texas Woman’s is the fourth seed, followed by MSU Denver as the fifth seed.
This is the fifth time in program history the Lions have qualified for the NCAA championship and the fourth season in succession under coach Jason Burton. The Lions advanced to the regional semifinal in 2021, defeating Southern Nazarene in the regional quarterfinal round. The 2019 Lions were knocked out in the regional quarterfinal at Colorado Mesa and the 2020 Lions were preparing for a regional quarterfinal against Eastern New Mexico when the tournament was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2007 Lions went 3-1 in the NCAA Tournament, winning the regional and advancing to the Elite Eight under Hall of Fame coach Denny Downing.
A&M-Commerce missed a game-winning 3-pointer that rimmed out at the buzzer in the LSC finals loss to West Texas A&M, which improved to 23-10 for the season and claimed its 16th LSC Tournament title.
The game featured 12 ties and 11 lead changes.
Dyani Robinson (Cy Creek) scored 19 points to lead three Lions in double digit scoring. Juliana Louis (Long Beach, Calif.) had her second double-double of the tournament with 12 points and 15 rebounds. DesiRay Kernal (Newton, Kan.) scored 15 points, including a layup inside the final 15 seconds that gave the Lions a lead.
Robinson and Louis earned all-tournament honors for their performances in the three games in Frisco. The Lions were making their third consecutive appearance the the LSC tournament championship game.
Karley Motschenbacher led the Lady Buffs with 20 points. Zamorye Robers tossed in 11 and Alivia Lewis doubled with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Colorado School of Mines is 25-5 for the season after falling 61-54 to Colorado State-Pueblo in the finals of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament on Friday in Golden, Colorado. Mines shot just 28.3% from the field in that game and lost 18 turnovers as Denali Pinto led the Orediggers with 13 points and Courtney Stanton added 10.
