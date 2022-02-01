Lions 86,
Dustdevils 64
COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce never trailed in an 86-64 Lone Star Conference basketball home win on Saturday over Texas A&M International.
The Lions haven’t trailed in four of their last five games while running their season record to 14-4 and LSC mark to 6-3. They currently rank fourth in the league behind 7-0 Lubbock Christian, 4-1 St. Mary’s and 6-2 Dallas Baptist.
Fourteen players were active and dressed for the Lions on Saturday. All 14 appeared in the game and logged a minimum of four minutes and 11 players scored. The Lions shot 13-of-23 from outside the 3-point arc.
Demarcus Demonia led the Lions with 18 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Carson Tuttle and Jairus Roberson both fired in 11 points. Tuttle handed out six assists.
Alphonso Willis finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Clashon Gaffney, Augustine Ene and Alex Peavy all scored eight points.
La-Quiem Walker led the Dustdevils with 16 points and eight rebounds and Greg Bowie II finished with 11 points.
The Lions’ next four scheduled games are on the road including at Arkansas-Fort Smith on Thursday, Oklahoma Christian on Saturday, Cameron in Lawton, Oklahoma on Feb. 8 and at Ut Tyler on Feb. 10.
Lion women 88,
Dustdevils 72
COMMERCE — Behind 53 points from its bench, the nationally-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team sailed to an 88-72 win over the Texas A&M International on Saturday.
The Lions improved to 17-2 on the season and 6-2 in Lone Star Conference games, while dropping the Dustdevils to 12-6 overall and 3-4 in LSC games. After Saturday’s action, the Lion sit in a tie for third place with most of the conference being at the halfway point of conference play.
Mia Deck scored 15 points off the bench for the Lions. Symmone James added 12 points and team-leading nine rebounds. DesiRay Kernal finished with 11 points.
The Lions went scoreless in the first 3:44 of the game, missing their first four shots. A&M-Commerce allowed the Dustdevils to score just two points during that stretch.
Silvia Blanco led the Dustdevils and all scorers with 22 points.
A&M-C plays its next four games on the road.
