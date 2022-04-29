COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce swept No. 15 nationally-ranked Oklahoma Christian 7-4 and 7-2 on Tuesday to close out its home regular softball season.
The 39-11 Lions finished their final homestand by going 6-0, also including doubleheader sweeps over Cameron of Oklahoma and Henderson State of Arkansas.
The Lions moved up into a tie with Lubbock Christian for second place in the Lone Star Conference standings at 22-6. They’ll take on the leader, 24-4 UT Tyler, in two games scheduled for Saturday in Tyler at 1 and 3 p.m. Two victories over UT Tyler in the last two games of the regular season would give the Lions a share of the LSC title and enable them to open the LSC postseason tournament at home. The tournament is scheduled for May 5-7.
“We ended on a great note,” said Lions coach Gay McNutt. “This was going to be a tough series going in. We talked about that all week. We knew what we were up against. We just came out and played flawlessly. I’m proud of them.”
The Lions backed the pitching of Emily Otto and Alyssa LeBlanc with some big hits.
Otto upped her season record to 19-3 in the first game, allowing six hits and four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. She walked two and fanned four.
LeBlanc recorded the save in the 7-4 win with two strikeouts and then went the distance in the 7-2 victory, allowing three hits and one earned run while walking four and striking out seven. She upped her season record to 15-6.
Madison Schaefer and Chanlee Oakes got the Lions off to a 2-0 start in the first game with solo home runs in the first inning. Leo Terry drove in a run in the second inning with a sacrifice bunt. Sabrina Anguiano drove in a run in the third with a single. Uxua Modrego and LeBlanc also drove in runs with sacrifice flies.
The Lions slugged three homers in the 7-2 victory. Anguiano slugged a solo shot in the fourth inning. LeBlanc followed with a three-run homer in the fifth. Modrego clubbed a two-run homer in the sixth and Schaefer drove in a run with a single.
Abi LaValley slugged a solo home run for Oklahoma Christian, which dropped to 36-12 for the season and 20-8 in the LSC.
The Lions improved to 16-4 at home.
The Lions’ next opponent UT Tyler is 14-1 at home this season. The Patriots are 38-4 overall.
UT Tyler is ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II, while the Lions are No. 20.
“We’ve got to win,” said McNutt. “Our backs are up against the wall. We’ve got to win. We’ve got to come out swinging.”
