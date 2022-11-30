After whipping Arlington Baptist 101-46 in a home basketball game on Monday, the 3-4 Texas A&M University-Commerce flew to Hawaii to play the 5-1 Rainbow Warriors on Wednesday night.
A&M-Commerce reached the 100-point mark for the first time in nearly three years in the Lions’ 2022-23 home debut. A&M-Commerce tied the program record of 31 assists, which it also had against Our Lady of the Lake on Nov. 13, 2018.
Monday’s game was an exhibition contest for the Patriots.
The Lions scored the first 18 points and led by as much as 57 points, scoring 52 points in the paint. The Lion bench scored 53 points, compared to 46 points for the Patriots as a team. A&M-Commerce outshot Arlington Baptist, 52.6 to 27.1%. The Lions shot 40-for-76, while the Patriots shot 13-for-48.
Demarcus Demonia (Fort Washington, Md.) and Jerome Brewer, Jr. (Camden, N.J.) scored 18 points each for the Lions. Brewer, Jr. came off the bench. Demonia also had three rebounds, while Brewer, Jr. recorded four rebounds, one steal and one block.
The Lions had nine blocks in the game with Alex Peavy (Smithson Valley) totaling three. He also scored 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kalen Williams (Hephzibah, Ga.) totaled 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Monyae Davis (Young Men’s Leadership Academy) had 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Tommie Lewis (Vero Beach, Fla.) had 13 points and four rebounds off the bench. Ant Abraham (Mount Vernon, N.Y.) stuffed the stat sheet with five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block. Rob Banks (Bracknell, England) had five rebounds, while C.J. Roberts (Richland) had six assists.
For the Patriots, Gage Hulse scored 16 points and Da’Vione Stafford added 10 points.
Monday’s win marked 50th win at home for Lions’ coach Jaret von Rosenberg.
Hawaii has beaten Mississippi Valley State (72-54), Eastern Washington (71-51), Hawaii Pacific (79-55), Sacramento State (74-61) and Texas State (72-65). The Rainbow Warriors’ only loss was 62-59 to Yale.
Noel Coleman, a 6-2 junior from Belgium, leads Hawaii at 17.2 points per game and 6-9 junior Bernardo da Silva’s averaging 12.3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.