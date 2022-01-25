PITTSBURG, Kan. — Delan Edwin and Minna Svaerd set school records for the Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams to highlight a strong showing for the Lions in the season opening Rumble in the Jungle Invitational on Friday at the Robert W. Plaster Center.
The Lion men won three events to finish second with 117 points, behind host Pittsburg State, which won the meet with 172 points. The Lion women posted a fifth-place finish with 51 1/3 points. The Gorillas won the women’s meet as well, accumulating 146.5 points.
The Lion men were the top finishers among the four teams from the Lone Star Conference and the women were second.
“We lost some key athletes early in the week to COVID-19 protocols, but this was the start to the year that we wanted and hoped for,” said coach George Pincock. “We saw contributions from every event group on the team.
“We saw national level marks from the sprint group and jumps and a school record from a season vet in Minna. Delan not only worked hard in fall training, but he was extremely consistent. Today was a special and deserving day for him.”
Edwin won the men’s 60-meter dash in the school-record time of 6.69 seconds, edging out teammate J.T. Smith (6.82).
Edwin, who is from Saint Lucia, also led a 1-2-3 finish for the Lions in the 200-meter dash. Edwin won in 21.31, breaking the meet record. Emmanuel Agenor was second in 22.01 followed by Connor Stockerl (22.19).
Svaerd, who is from Sweden, set a school record by winning the women’s 600-yard dash in 1:23.62. She also finished second in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, 6 3/4 inches.
Jungle Invitational
Pittsburg State, Kansas
A&M-Commerce results
WOMEN’S DIVISION
Weight throw — 2. Iniuto Ukpong, 50-8.
Shot put — 2. Inituo Ukpong, 42-11 1/2.
High jump — 3. Maia Maury, 5-3; 7. Chelsea Cheek, 5-3; 8. Jessie Payne, 5-1 3/4.
Pole vault — 2. Minna Sveard, 12-6 3/4.
Triple jump — 7. Audry Uzoukwu, 34-11.
60-meter hurdles — 6. Julia Seigerroth, 9.05.
60-meter dash — 4. Sofia Khenfar, 7.76.
600-yard dash — 1. Minna Sveard, 1:23.62.
Team standings — 1. Pittsburg State 146 1/2, 2. Academy of Art 72, 3. Harding 71 3/4, 4. Angelo State 62, 5. A&M-Commerce 51 1/3.
MEN’S DIVISION
Shot put — 3. Ryan Amador, 51-2 1/4.
High jump — 4. Dakari Hill, 6-2 3/4.
Long jump — 1. Dodley Thermitius, 23-11; 5. Tyris Jefferson, 22-9; 7. Trayveon Franklin, 21-11 3/4.
60-meter hurdles — 2. Cameron Macon, 8.12.
60-meter dash — 1. Delan Edwin, 6.69; 2. J.T. Smith, 6.82; 5. Emmanuel Agenor, 6.86.
200-meter dash — 1. Delan Edwin, 21.32; 2. Emmanuel Agenor, 22.01; 3. Conner Stockerl, 22.19; 7. Andre Norman, 22.36.
600-yard dash — 4. Maxime Woirin, 1:13.74; 5. Axel Paolucci, 1:15.67.
800-meter run — 6. Jan Lenfert, 1:56.51; 7. Christopher Flores, 1:56.55.
3000-meter run — 4. John Speer, 8:47.96.
4x400-meter relay — 5. A&M-Commerce B (Tyris Jefferson, Axel Paolucci, Maxime Woirin, Conner Stockerl), 3:19.01.
Team standngs — 1. Pittsburg State 172, 2. A&M-Commerce 117.
