After getting picked to finish sixth in their first football season in the Southland Conference, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions have surpassed the prognosticators by opening conference play 3-0.
The Lions, who are 5-2 overall, will get another test at home today from the nationally-ranked Incarnate Word Cardinals. The Cardinals are 7-1 for the season and close behind the Lions in the conference standings at 2-1. The Lions are tied for the conference lead with Northwestern State of Louisiana.
The opening kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday on the Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium.KETR-FM (88.9) plans to broadcast the game.
Lions coach David Bailiff said his team’s been using the No. 6 pick for motivation.
“That’s part of our motivation,” he said. “You know when you’re picked almost last that puts a fire in your belly. You want to prove people wrong. Not prove them right. I think it gave us a little more incentive to be where we are today.”
The Lions won at home 31-3 last week over Houston Christian. A&M-Commerce’s defense limited the Huskies to only 203 total yards in 64 plays and scored a touchdown when linebacker Mike Noble returned an interception 32 yards.
The Lions lead the conference in total defense, allowing 256.9 yards per game, and scoring defense, giving up 15.6 points per game.
“I think it’s the way we practice and the game plan,” said Lions defensive back Darius Williams, who recorded four tackles and broke up a pass in last week’s game. “We’ve got smart coaches.”
The Lions’ offense balanced 166 yards rushing last week with 209 yards passing. Quarterback Eric Rodriguez was 17-of-30 passing, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, his 12th TD reception of the season. Armstrong, who is on the Walter Payton Award watch list, finished with six catches for 102 yards.
Armstrong leads the Southland in receiving yards (820) and receiving TDs off 43 receptions.
Bailiff said that Armstrong’s blocking has improved from last season, making him a better all-around player.
“People think like when I catch the ball and things like that I get excited but my most exciting thing is when I block,” said Armstrong, who is a 6-6, 189-pound sophomore from Dallas Bishop Dunne.
The Lions dealt with wind that gusted up to 40 mph in last week’s game.
“The wind was absolutely brutal,” said Bailiff. “And it didn’t matter if you were going into it or you had it. It was still hard on those quarterbacks.”
Weather could be a factor in Saturday’s game as the forecast calls for a 71% chance of rain and wind at 12 mph.
The Lions also overcame 16 penalties for 107 yards in last week’s victory.
“One of our goals is to be the hardest-working, smartest football team in the Southland Conference,” said Bailiff. “I love the win. I’m proud of these guys. But we’ve got a lot of work to do to get back on track from a discipline standpoint.”
Incarnate Word’s only loss this season was 41-35 at Southeastern Louisiana, which was also nationally-ranked.
The Cardinals bounced back from that loss to whip McNeese State 48-20, Lamar 56-17, Nicholls State 49-14 and Faulkner 70-0 last week. Incarnate Word outgained Faulkner 567-157 in total yardage
Incarnate Word passed for 451 yards in that game, led by Lindsey Scott, who was 12-of-14 for 302 yards and five TDs.
Scott is the leading passer in the conference, completing 182 of 243 for 2,808 yards, 37 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Taylor Grimes led the Incarnate Word receivers against Faulkner with four catches for 133 yards and one TD. C.J. Hardy caught three passes for 81 yards and two scores. Darion Chafin caught two for 73 yards and a TD. Marquez Perez caught four for 48 yards.
Grimes ranks second behind Armstrong in the conference in receiving yards (752) and receiving TDs (11). He’s caught 48 passes for the season.
Incarnate Word ranks No. 8 in one poll for NCAA Division I FCS and No. 9 in another.
The two teams have played only three times in the past when they were both in the Lone Star Conference. The Cardinals won all three games.
