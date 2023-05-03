Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Lions will test their speed and strength outdoors for the first time against other teams from the Southland Conference.
The Lions are hosts for the Southland Conference Track and Field Championship that are set to begin on Thursday at Memorial Stadium and will continue through Saturday. The throwing events will be conducted at the Cain Family Complex.
Other teams that will compete against the Lions are from Texas universities Houston Christian, Lamar, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Incarnate Word plus from Louisiana universities McNeese, New Orleans, Nicholls and Northwestern State.
A&M-Commerce previously competed in track and field in NCAA Division II and in the Lone Star Conference. The Lions have since moved up to NCAA Division I and are now competing in the Southland.
The Lion men finished third in the Southland indoor championships this past winter while the Lion women were seventh.
Two-time national champion J.T. Smith will lead the Lions. Smith won the NCAA Division II 100-meter dash last season and also the U.S. indoor national championship in the 60 meters this winter.
Smith leads the Southland Conference in the 100 with a wind-aided 9.95. Teammate Delan Edwin ranks second at 10.06.
Edwin ranks first in the Southland in the 200 at 20.14 and Smith is second with a 20.28.
Naomi Ndukwe of A&M-Commerce ranks first in the women’s 400 hurdles (59.92).
Nikita Strogalev of A&M-Commerce leads the Southland in the men’s pole vault at 16-2 1/2.
Amaka Ezukanma leads the women’s triple jump at 41-5 1/4.
Hailey Wanoreck of A&M-Commerce leads in the women’s discus (190-1).
Tamara Susa of A&M-Commerce leads in the women’s javelin (157-8).
Southland Conference
Outdoor Track and Field Championship
Texas A&M-Commerce
Memorial Stadium
Cain Family Complex
Thursday’s schedule
COMBINED EVENTS
Noon start — Men: 100, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400
12:30 p.m. start — Women: 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200
FIELD EVENTS
Noon — Women’s hammer throw
3 p.m. — Men’s hammer throw, women’s pole vault
6 p.m. — Men’s pole vault, women’s javelin
RUNNING EVENTS
7:15 p.m — Women’s 1500 prelims
7:25 p.m. — Men’s 1500 prelims
7:40 p.m. — Women’s 200 prelims
7:55 p.m. — Men’s 200 prelims
8:10 p.m. — Women’s 400 hurdles prelims
8:25 p.m. — Men’s 400 hurdles prelims
8:40 pm — Women’s 10,000 finals
9:20 p.m. — Men’s 10,000 finals
Friday’s schedule
COMBINED EVENTS
11 a.m. start — Men’s 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, 1500
11:30 a.m. start — Women’s long jump, javelin, 800
FIELD EVENTS
3 p.m. — Men’s shot put, women’s long jump
6 p.m. — Women’s shot put, men’s long jump
RUNNING EVENTS
6:45 p.m — Women’s 100 hurdles prelims
7 p.m. — Men’s 110 hurdles prelims
7:15 p.m. — Women’s 400 prelims
7:45 p.m. — Men’s 400 prelims
8 p.m. — Women’s 100 prelims
8:15 p.m. — Men’s 100 prelims
8:30 p.m. — Women’s 800 prelims
8:45 p.m. — Men’s 800 prelims
9 p.m. — Women’s 3000 steeplechase
9:20 p.m. — Men’s 3000 steeplechase
Saturday’s schedule
FIELD EVENTS
Noon — Women’s discus
3 p.m. — Men’s high jump, women’s triple jump, men’s discus
6 p.m. — Men’s triple jump, women’s high jump, men’s javelin
RUNNING EVENTS
5:35 p.m. — Women’s 4x100 relay
5:45 p.m. — Men’s 4x100 relay
5:55 p.m. — Women’s 1500
6:05 pm. — Men’s 1500
6:15 p.m. — Women’s 100 hurdles
6:25 p.m. — Men’s 110 hurdles
6:35 p.m. — Women’s 400
6:45 p.m. — Men’s 400
6:55 p.m. — Women’s 100
7:05 p.m. — Men’s 100
7:15 p.m. — Women’s 800
7:25 p.m. — Men’s 800
7:35 p.m. — Women’s 400 hurdles
7:45 p.m. — Women’s 200
8:05 p.m. — Men’s 200
8:15 p.m. — Women’s 5000
8:35 p.m. — Women’s 500
9 p.m. — Women’s 4x400 relay
9:15 p.m. — Men’s 4x400 relay
