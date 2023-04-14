COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce's track and field teams host the East Texas Invitational this weekend at Memorial Stadium as the Lions end the season with three of the final four meets of the season coming at home.
Both days of the meet will be webcasted on ESPN+.
For the first time in recent memory, the East Texas Invitational is split into two days. Friday's events include the hammer throw, javelin throw, long jump, 'B' section of the 1,500-meter run, 400-meter hurdles, and 10,000-meter run.
The rest of the events take place on Saturday including the Senior Day ceremony, when the Lions will honor their 18 graduating seniors.
LAST TIME OUT FOR THE LIONS
The Lions were last in action on March 30-April 1 at the Texas Relays and the Bobcat Invitational. Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) won the triple jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, while Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) won the Southland Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week as she finished as the runner up in the javelin 'B' section at the Texas Relays.
THE LION MEN
J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) is the Southland Conference leader in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.15 seconds. Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) is third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.13 and he is also fourth in the 400-meter dash at 47.94 seconds.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Cameron Macon (Dallas Carter) holds a season-best time of 14.33, which is eighth in the conference. Axel Paolucci (Lyon, France) ranks seventh in the 400-meter hurdles with a 53.64. Nicholas Deutsch (Frisco) is second, Chris Naverrete (Laredo Lyndon B. Johnson) is fifth, and Colten Van Voorhis (Prosper Rock Hill) is seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with times of 9:38.14, 10:41.49, and 11:05.74, respectively.
The 4x100 -meter relay team of Smith, Edwin, Macon, and Ibrahim Fuseini (Accra, Ghana) are second in the conference with a 40.04, while Eddie Barrientes (Chisholm Trail), Philip Krenek (Kostelní Strimelice, Czech Republic), Conner Stockerl (The Woodlands) and Ziphion Reevey (Ocean Township, N.J.) are second in the 4x400 relay with a 3:11.78.
Tyke Owens (Lebanon Trail) is sixth in the high jump, having cleared 6 feet 5 1/2 inches (1.97m). Franklin is second in the triple jump with a mark of 49-2 1/2 (15.0m).
THE LION WOMEN
Leah Pettis (McKinney North) is second in the 100 meters at 11.76. Naomi Ndukwe (Perserville, France) is second in the 400 hurdles with a 1:00.55, while Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) is fifth with a 1:02.27 seconds.
Pettis, Ashley Benton (Waxahachie Life), Francesca Aquilino (Capriate San Gervasio, Italy), and Mariana Shostak (Lviv, Ukraine) are seventh in the 4x100 relay with a 47.32 and the 4x400 meter relay team of Ndukwe, Maury, Aquilino and Shostak is second with a 3:45.32.
In field events, Veronika Kramarenko (Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine) is second in the high jump with a mark of 5-7 3/4 (1.72m) and Maury is sixth at 5 feet 3 3/4 inches (1.62m).
Amaka Ezukanma (Fort Worth Timber Creek) is eighth with a mark of 37-11 1/2 (11.57m) in the triple jump. Susa leads in the javelin with a mark of 157-8 (48.05m). Elizabeth Ortiz (Palacios) competed in the heptathlon at the Bobcat Invitational and ranks second in the Southland with a point total of 4,529.
