After setting a program record with nine running touchdowns in a 72-6 football victory last week over the University of Fort Lauderdale, the 3-2 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will take on another new opponent today.
They’ll play the 2-3 Saginaw Valley State Cardinals at 4 p.m. at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium in Commerce. KETR-FM (88.9) will broadcast the game.
Saginaw Valley is located in Kochville Township about 5 1/2 miles from downtown Saginaw, Michigan. The Cardinals compete in NCAA Division II in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and have been playing college football since 1975.
Former Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath, who is now with the New Orleans Saints, played at Saginaw Valley.
The Cardinals opened the 2021 season with a 13-9 victory over Lone Star Conference member Texas A&M-Kingsville. A&M-Commerce beat A&M-Kingsville 35-10 two weeks ago.
Saginaw Valley has also beaten Wayne State (Mich.) 41-21 and lost 28-19 to Bowie State (Maryland), 47-45 in overtime to Ferris State (Mich.) and 49-17 to Grand Valley State (Mich.) in the Battle of the Valleys.
The Cardinals are averaging 322.4 yards of offense per game, including 114.6 rushing and 207.8 passing. They’re giving up an average of 334.8.
Junior quarterback Matt Considine, a 6-6, 220-pounder from St. Augustine, Fla., is 77-of-158 passing for 986 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Casey Williams, a 5-11, 200-pound junior wide receiver from Lansing, Mich., leads the Cardinal receivers with 34 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns while tight end Isiah Johnson-Mach has 20 catches for Senior running back Tommy Scott is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 100.8 yards rushing per game with 504 yards and six touchdowns on 87 carries. Scott, a 5-9, 187-pounder, ran for 304 yards in eight games in 2019 for the Cardinals and a team-high 948 yards on 189 carries in 2017.
A&M-Commerce rushed for 301 yards and the nine TDs in last week’s victory over a new program. Carandal Hale, the graduate student from Greenville, led the Lions with 122 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. Hale has now rushed for 1,639 yards and 14 TDs in his four-year career with the Lions.
Next in rushing for the Lions were Koby Leavatts (10-76, 2 TDs), J.T. Smith (5-60, 3 TDs) and Kenedy Snell (1-39, 1 TD). Quarterback Jaive Magaeli, who was 3-of-5 passing for 27 yards, also ran a yard for a touchdown.
The Lion defense stopped Fort Lauderdale for a minus 16 yards rushing on 30 carries.
Bryson Stewart led the Lion defense with six of their 13 tackles for losses.
Dominique Ramsey set up four touchdowns for the Lions with an 11-yard interception return, a 44-yard kickoff return and two punt returns totaling 75 yards. Ramsey is averaging 22.67 yards per punt return and 23.86 per kickoff return.
