COMMERCE — Saturday was another good day for the Texas A&M University-Commerce basketball teams as they swept Houston Christian in doubleheader at the Field House.
It was the fourth time in the last five weekends that both Lion teams won in Saturday games.
C.J. Roberts scored on a layup with 0.2 seconds left to give the Lion men a thrilling 77-76 victory. Roberts was fouled but deliberately missed the free throw, making sure the Huskies couldn’t get their hands on the ball as the buzzer sounded.
The Lion women remained in the hunt for a conference title with a 73-65 victory.
Houston Christian had gone up 76-75 in the men’s game with four seconds remaining after Maks Klanjscek hit two free throws. Roberts then dribbled the length of the court for the layup after receiving the inbounds pass.
Demarcus Demonia led the Lions with 17 points, while Kalen Williams tossed in 15 and J.J. Romer Rosario added 10 points to go with nine rebounds. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen also tossed in 8 points and Alzono Dodd added 7.
Brycen Long led the Huskies and all scorers with 24 points, while Bonke Maring tossed in 16 and Klanjscek added 14.
A&M-Commerce moved up into a tie for second place in the Southland Conference men’s standings at 6-3. The Lions are tied with Northwestern State and A&M-Corpus Christi for second place. Southeastern Louisiana leads at 7-2.
The A&M-Commerce women rank second in the Southland at 7-2 following their win over Houston Christian. A&M-Corpus Christi leads at 8-1. Trailing the Lions are 6-3 Southeastern, 5-4 Northwestern State, 5-4 McNeese, 4-5 Lamar, 3-6 Incarnate Word, 3-6 Houston Christian, 3-6 New Orleans and 1-8 Nicholls State.
The Lion women won though they played for the fourth straight game without the injured Dyani Robinson, who leads the conference in scoring at 17.4 points per game. Robinson watched the game from the bench and cheered on her teammates.
A&M-Commerce shot 51.9% from the field and lost only 11 turnovers.
Zaria Collins led the way with 16 points, while Laila Lawrence and Jasmine Payne both tossed in 13 points. Mia Deck fired in 10, Jordyn Beaty added 7 and Dorian Norris and Olivia Russell both added 6 points.
Houston Christian was a perfect 16-of-16 from the free throw line. N’Denasija Collins, who hit all six of her free shots, led the Huskies and all scorers with 22 points. Abbey Sutherland doubled up with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Julija Vujakovic added 12 and Kennedy Wilson tossed in 11.
Both Lion teams are scheduled to play again on Thursday at Nicholls in Thibodaux, La. The women’s game is to start at 5 p.m., with the men to follow at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.