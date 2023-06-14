COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes excelled in the classroom once again during the spring 2023 semester.
On the playing surface, A&M-Commerce completed its first season in NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference, while in the classroom, the Lions posted a department grade point average above a 3.00 for the 15th consecutive semester. This spring, the A&M-Commerce athletic department posted a GPA of 3.23.
“A&M-Commerce continues to demonstrate its emergence as one of the preeminent Division I FCS institutions in the country, and this time it’s reflected in the classroom,” said Director of Athletics Jim Curry. “Academic achievement is a hallmark of Lion Athletics, and this past year reaffirmed this distinction.
“Congratulations to each of our scholar-athletes for balancing the rigors of Division I athletics while maintaining high levels of academic achievement across the department..”
With support from faculty, student success teams, academic advisors, and the staff in the Thrower Center for Student-Athlete Success, the Lions succeeded at elite levels. Six sport programs recorded grade point averages of 3.00 or higher in the fall semester. Those sport programs can be found below.
Sport GPA
Women’s Golf 3.77
Volleyball 3.68
Soccer 3.55
Men’s Golf 3.52
Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country 3.21
Softball 3.19
“We are proud of our student-athletes and their continued excellence in the classroom,” said Tammi Vacha-Haase, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “These students are outstanding examples of the hard working, focused members in the Lion Family. I appreciate their determination to succeed, and the commitment of our faculty and staff in support of these amazing student-athlete scholars.”
Individually, 27 student-athletes were named to the president’s list for posting a perfect 4.00 GPA during the spring semester as well as 43 student-athletes were named to the dean’s list, recording GPAs between 3.50 and 3.99. Last month, Lion athletics also celebrated 45 graduates, who participated in May commencement.
“I am very proud of the hard work our student-athletes have done academically this spring semester. As a department, we really appreciate the support from our faculty and campus support staff for their commitment to our students,” said Assistant Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success Haley Major.
During the spring semester, 178 student-athletes posted a GPA above a 3.00.
