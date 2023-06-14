Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 295 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS HENDERSON IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS ELLIS HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN NAVARRO RAINS ROCKWALL VAN ZANDT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CANTON, COMMERCE, CORSICANA, EAST TAWAKONI, EDGEWOOD, EMORY, ENNIS, FORNEY, GRAND SALINE, GREENVILLE, GUN BARREL CITY, HEATH, KAUFMAN, MIDLOTHIAN, POINT, ROCKWALL, SULPHUR SPRINGS, TERRELL, VAN, WAXAHACHIE, AND WILLS POINT.