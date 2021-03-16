Texas A&M University-Commerce’s scoreless pitching streak ended but the Lions continued one streak and started another with four softball victories this weekend.
The Lions’ pitching staff stretched its scoreless inning streak to 34 before Western New Mexico’s Brittany Santellanes ended it with a two-run homer in the first inning on Friday in Silver City, New Mexico.
But the No. 3 nationally-ranked Lions went on to win that game 12-2 and then the next one 19-9 to sweep the doubleheader over the Mustangs.
A&M-Commerce then blanked UT Permian 6-0 and 8-0 in two games on Sunday to stretch the Lions’ winning streak to 10 games. They’ve now gone 13 innings without giving up a run.
Alyssa LeBlanc fired a two-hitter in the 8-0 win over UT Permian Basin, while striking out three. Mackenzie Dugi and Avery Boley led the Lions with two runs batted in. Dugi, LeBlanc and Chealsea Slider all pounded two hits each.
Emily Otto pitched a six-hit shutout in the 6-0 victory, fanning seven and walking three. LeBlanc and Hebler both drove in two runs and Dugi, Slider and Kinsie Hebler pounded two hits each.
The Lions scored their 19 runs in the 19-9 victory off 10 hits and nine walks. LeBlanc picked up the mound win with relief help from Saylor Williams and Maya Shelby. Madison Schaefer pounded two home runs. Dugi slugged a triple. Modrego, LeBlanc, Hebler and Slider doubled.
Otto went the distance in the 12-2 win, allowing six hits and two walks while fanning seven. LeBlanc and Hebler homered in that game.
A&M-Commerce, now 14-4 for the season and 8-0 in the Lone Star Conference, is scheduled to be back at home for its next six games, including a Friday doubleheader against Midwestern State, a Sunday twinwill versus Texas Woman’s and a non-conference doubleheader on March 24 against No. 1 nationally-ranked Southern Arkansas.
Friday’s doubleheader is slated for a 4 p.m. start at the John Cain Family Softball Complex in Commerce.
