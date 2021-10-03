COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce ran for a team-record nine touchdowns in a 72-6 non-conference football victory over the University of Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night.
The victory kicked off a three-game homestand for the 3-2 Lions and was a break in a tough schedule that so far has featured three nationally-ranked teams, including 2019 NCAA Division II champion West Florida.
Fort Lauderdale, a new program, remained winless at 0-3. The Florida Eagles scored their only touchdown on a 68-yard interception return by Elijah Volitore. It was their first TD of the season as they’ve also been beaten 68-3 by Presbyterian College of South Carolina and 63-0 by Mississippi College.
A&M-Commerce attempted only six passes as starter Jaiave Magalei was 3-of-5 for 27 yards.
But the Lions rushed for 317 yards.
Carandal Hale, a graduate student from Greenville, led the Lions with a season-high 122 yards on 13 carries. Hale ran for touchdowns of 4 and 15 yards.
Koby Leavatts rushed for 73 yards on nine carries, including touchdowns of 1 and 23 yards.
J.T. Smith dashed for 60 yards on just five carries as he ran for scores of 4, 25 and 26 yards.
Kenedy Snell ran 39 yards for a TD.
Magalei also ran a yard for another TD on a busted play.
A&M-Commerce’s defense stopped the Eagles for a minus 16 yards rushing on 30 carries.
The Eagles passed for 108 yards as starter Kyle Kaplan was 9-of-22 for 100 yards.
Dominique Ramsey set up scores for the Lions with an 11-yard interception return, a 44-yard kickoff return and two punt returns of 75 yards.
Jake Viquez booted a 27-yard field goal that gave the Lions a 52-6 halftime lead.
Austin Smith also scored for the Lions’ defense with a 3-yard fumble return.
Bryson Stewart led the Lions’ defense with five of their 12 tackles for losses.
“We knew going into the game..you know you’re better than,” said Lions coach David Bailiff. “That doesn’t guarantee a win. I really thought our guys handled it well. We played everybody on the bench tonight. We played, I think, 90 guys and were able to rest some of our O-linemen, some of our running backs, some of our defensive players. My hat’s off to that team. They’re a start-up program and those young men are working hard and they didn’t quit.”
The Lions will remain at home for games on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Saginaw Valley State of Michigan and against Lone Star Conference opponent Western New Mexico for homecoming at 4 p.m. on Oct. 16.
The game started 30 minutes late due to stormy conditions.
