COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the hiring of Lise Malherbe as head women’s golf coach, effective Aug. 16.
This will be the first time A&M-Commerce will have a head coach dedicated solely to the women’s golf team since the program was inaugurated in the 1996-97 season. In 2020-21, the Lion women advanced to the NCAA Division II Championships for the first time in program history, placing ninth in the national meet after breaking numerous scoring records during the campaign.
“Attracting Lise Malherbe to lead our women’s golf program is an ace in the hole for our department and our institution,” A&M-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray said. “This historic search drew national interest from all levels of college golf. As we defined our ideal candidate profile with input from our talented student-athletes, Lise initially met - and then exceeded - each of those desired traits.”
Malherbe comes to A&M-Commerce after two years on the coaching staff for both the women’s and men’s golf programs at Columbus State University in Georgia. The Cougars ranked as high as third nationally on the men’s side and 17th nationally on the women’s side in Malherbe’s tenure.
“I am truly excited to be joining a program that has already seen success, and I believe the best is still in front of us,” Malherbe said. “I’m committed to our Best In Class mission and plan to develop student-athletes who succeed both on the course and off. I cannot wait to see the new heights this program will reach and the impact we can make in the community. I want to thank Tim McMurray for this opportunity to lead this great group of ladies! Go Lions!”
She helped coach four all-Peach Belt Conference honorees on the women’s team in two seasons, and the Cougar women won the LeeAnn Noble Memorial in fall of 2019, shooting a tournament-record 7-under par in the final round.
CSU had six top five women’s finishes in Malherbe’s tenure during the two abbreviated seasons.
Malherbe’s assistance with the Cougars’ men’s team included two All-American honors, five all-PBC honors, and an appearance at the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championships, where CSU placed in the top 10.
Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Malherbe was a decorated Division II golfer at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in professional golf management. She was named the South Atlantic Conference women’s golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year, WGCA All-American Scholar,and NCAA Woman of the Year nominee in 2019. As a senior, she had two individual first place finishes and qualified for the NCAA Division II Super South Regional, where she finished 22nd overall.
During her four-year playing career at LMU, Malherbe was a first team All-South Atlantic Conference selection twice and a 2018-19 CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Team selection. Malherbe was also the valedictorian of the 2018 Fall Commencement graduating class.
On the course, Malherbe has four first place finishes to her credit, 16 top five finishes and 18 top 10 finishes in 43 career events. She is one of only three LMU women’s golfers to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament and not only set new program single-season records for scoring average (75.13) and win-loss percentage (.908), but also is the program’s career leader in scoring average with 78.10.
Malherbe has also been active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, as well as the Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) at both Columbus State and Lincoln Memorial. She was the president of the LMU SAAC as a senior.
