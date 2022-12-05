HONOLULU — Texas A&M University-Commerce made the most of its trip to Hawaii, beating the Rainbow Warriors, 53-51 in men's basketball, before 3,948 fans.
Following a 3-pointer from Noah Coleman, the Lions got the inbound pass off, but it bounced off an official and landed in the hands of Jovon McClanahan, who hit a last-second 3-point that would have given the Rainbow Warriors a 54-53 lead with 0.1 seconds left. After review, Hawaii got the ball with 1.8 seconds left and had a shot to win it, but it bounced off the rim.
The Lions have won three in a row to move to even .500 on the season at 4-4, while Hawaii fell to 5-2.
Demarcus Demonia (Fort Washington, Md.) led the Lions with 13 points, while C.J. Roberts (Richland) and Khaliq Abdul-Mateen (Cy-Lakes) had 11 points each.
Coleman led the Rainbow Warriors with 18 points, Bernardo Da Silva had 10 rebounds, while Kamaka Hepa and Jovon McClanahan each had three assists.
