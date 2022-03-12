The 17-8 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will face a familiar foe in the first round of the NCAA Division II basketball tournament.
The Lions, who are the eighth seed, are to play the top seed, 26-3 Lubbock Christian, at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.
The two teams have met twice in the past three seasons and five times overall. Lubbock Christian beat the Lions 63-59 in Commerce on Jan. 13 and 88-76 in Commerce on Jan. 30, 2020.
A&M-Commerce won 68-62 in 2017 and 83-76 in 2014. Lubbock Christian claimed the first meeting, 72-69 in 1979.
Lubbock Christian finished first in Lone Star Conference play at 12-2. The Lions tied with St. Mary’s for fourth place at 9-5.
Lubbock Christian ranks third in the LSC in scoring at 78.6 points per game. The Lions are seventh at 74.1. Lubbock Christian led the league in scoring defense, giving up 62.4 points per game. A&M-Commerce ranked sixth at 67.8.
Lubbock Christian’s Parker Hicks, who earned the LSC player of the year award for the second straight season, ranks second in the league in scoring (19.3 ppg) and first in rebounding (8.9). Hicks also leads the LSC in field goal percentage (.554).
Two more Chaparrals rank in the top 10 in the LSC in scoring. Lloyd Daniels (16.7) is tied for fourth and Aamer Muhammad ranks eighth (15.7). Daniels ranks second in the LSC in shooting (.532) and Muhammad is fourth (.494).
Alphonso Willis, the Lions’ scoring leader, ranks 30th in the LSC at 12.2. Teammate Jairus Roberson ranks 35th (11.7) and Augustine Ene ranks 37th (11.5). Ene leads the LSC in 3-point percentage (.457) and Roberson ranks third (.423).
Led by Clashon Gaffney, the LSC’s defensive player of the year, the Lions lead the LSC and rank second in NCAA Division II in blocked shots per game at 5.9. Gaffney leads the LSC and ranks second in the NCAA Division II at 2.92.
Lubbock Christian is 13-1 at home this season with the only loss 75-73 to Dallas Baptist.
A&M-Commerce is 5-3 in road games.
A&M-Commerce tied the Chaparrals 58-58 with 1:43 left in the January 13 game in Commerce following a shot by Willis. The Lions forced a turnover but missed a 3-pointer. The Lions missed two more 3-pointers in the final 25 seconds while Lubbock Christian went 5-of-6 from the free throw line, including a pair by Hicks with three seconds left.
Hicks, who is a 6-6 senior from Decatur, led Lubbock Christian in that game with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Daniels and Rowan MacKenzie both pumped in 12 points and Muhammad was held to only five points.
Willis led the Lions with 18 points, while Ene tossed in nine and Gaffney added eight.
The winner of this game advances to the South Central region semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday against either 24-9 Colorado Mesa or 18-10 Texas A&M-Kingsville. A&M-Kingsville recently won the LSC tournament after beating A&M-Commerce and Lubbock Christian.
