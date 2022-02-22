COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will try to stop a three-game slide when they resume Lone Star Conference basketball play on Thursday at Angelo State in San Angelo.
The Lions lost 72-68 at home on Saturday to St. Mary’s after falling 81-66 at home on Thursday to St. Edward’s and then 70-67 the previous week at UT Tyler.
A&M-Commerce, which trailed early in the loss to St. Edward’s, kept it close the whole way against St. Mary’s. The Lions led 40-39 at halftime. The two teams traded the lead nine times before the Rattlers went up 67-66 with 2:10 left on a shot by Ryan Leonard.
The Lions closed to within 69-68 with 37 seconds remaining after Demarcus Demonia hit a pair of free throws. But the Lions couldn’t score again and the Rattlers got three free throws by Mamady Djikine and Tyler Caron to seal the victory.
St. Mary’s improved to 12-11 overall and 9-5 in the Lone Star Conference. The Lions fell to 16-7 overall and 8-6 in the conference. St. Mary’s is now tied with West Texas A&M for third place in the LSC. The Lions rank fifth.
Kobe McGee led the Rattlers with 17 points, followed by Leonard with 15 and Caron with 11. Caron went 4-of-4 from the line as the Rattlers made 17 of their 22 free throws.
Demonia led the Lions with 18 points, followed by Augustine Ene with 17 and Jairus Roberson with 12. Clashon Gaffney, who leads the LSC in blocked shots, blocked four shots and Alphonso Willis blocked eight.
A&M-Commerce recognized seniors Jairus Roberson, Augustine Ene, Alphonso Willis and Rodney Brown before the game.
LSC men’s basketball
St. Mary’s 39 33 —72
A&M-Commerce 40 28 —68
SM: Kobe Magee 17, Ryan Leonard 15, Tyler Caron 11, Caleb Jordan 7, Mamady Djikine 7, Jaron Presley 5, Emmanuel Ewuzie 4, Josh Brewer 3, Timmy Benavides 2, Luke Schultz 1.
A&M-C: Demarcus Demonia 18, Augustine Ene 17, Jairus Roberson 12, Alphonso Willis 8, Rodney Brown 2, Clash Gaffney 6, Carson Tuttle 2, Alex Peavy 2, Khaliq Abdul-Mateen 1.
Records; SM 12-11, 9-5; A&M-C 16-7, 8-6.
Next game: A&M-Commerce at Angelo State, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.