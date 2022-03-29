COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce football coach David Bailiff has announced five additions to the Lion football coaching staff leading up to the start of spring practices.
Curtis Fuller, a 12-year coach in the National Football League and four-year NFL player was hired as the safeties coach.
Jack Tyler joins the staff as the linebackers coach, following a successful playing and coaching career at Virginia Tech.
Tyron Carrier is the new wide receivers coach after coaching stints at Houston and West Virginia.
Michael Smith is tasked with coaching the defensive line. He brings eight years of coaching experience and Hayden Meister is the new Director of Football Operations, heading to Commerce from a fellow FCS school, Wagner.
“The five coaches add a vast amount of experience to the coaching staff,” said Bailiff. “I am excited about the new energy and ideas they are going to bring. We still have huge expectations in this program and we took a step forward hiring the type of men that we did.”
“We had great staff that moved onto other opportunities, but this staff is even better with the new additions.”
A&M-Commerce is moving into the Southland Conference from the Lone Star and is also moving up from NCAA Division II to Division I.
The Lions’ 2022 season opener is scheduled for Sept. 1 in Commerce against Lincoln University of California.
A&M-Commerce went 7-4 last season.
