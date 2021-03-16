NEW ORLEANS, La. — Led by national champion Ushan Perera, four Texas A&M University-Lions have earned all-America honors in indoor track and field.
Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka), Dorian Andrews (Dallas Skyline), Micky Ferdinand (Micoud, St. Lucia), and Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) all earned All-American status after podium finishes last weekend at the NCAA Division II indoor track and field championships at Birmingham, Alabama.
Perera is the national champion in the men’s high jump after clearing 2.26 meters (7 feet, 5 inches), 5 1/2 inches higher than the nearest competitor. He set the fourth-highest clearance in Division II history, the Sri Lankan national record and the A&M-Commerce school record. He earned the Lions’ sixth indoor national championship and had previously been named the South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year. This is his first all-America honor.
Andrews was the national runner-up in the men’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.90 seconds. He finished only .07 of a second behind national champion Trevor Bassitt of Ashland. This was Andrew3s’ fourth all-America award.
Svaerd earned the bronze medal in the women’s 400-meter dash, winning her heat at 55.49 and finishing behind Grand Valley State’s Nicole Sreenan and Pittsburg State’s London Futch. This is Svaerd’s 10th all-America honor.
Ferdinand tied for the bronze medal in the men’s high jump by clearing 2.09 meters (6-10 3/4), sharing third-place honors with Deveyonn Brown of Minnesota State. This is Ferdinand’s first career all-America honor.
“Obviously the day got started really, really great for us,” said Lions coach George Pincock after the first day of competition at the national meet. “Ushan national champion. Micky tied for third. And I think that set the tone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.