LA RODA, Spain — Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball alum Alberto Moreno has signed with the Decolor Fundacion Globalcaja La Roda of the LEB Plata within the Spanish Basketball league system.
Moreno played the last two seasons with the CBA Gran Canaria Second Team.
Moreno, a native of Gran Canaria, played in 26 games and 598 minutes in his lone season as a Lion. He was a member of the Lions’ Lone Star Conference 2019-20 NCAA divisional championship team. He scored 200 points with 51 rebounds, 59 assists and 30 steals that season.
“Alberto trusted our program with his dream of playing professionally after college,” said coach Jaret von Rosenberg. “It is so great to see him get an A&M-Commerce degree and enter his third season as a professional basketball player. We wish him the best, and he will always be a Lion.”
In two seasons with CBA Gran Canaria, he has averaged over six points per game in both seasons, including 9.6 points per game last season. He scored 20 points against Mollet last season, which was best scoring performance as a professional.
The 2022-23 season for La Roda will begin in October.
