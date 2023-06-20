FRISCO — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfer Benz Far-Arun has been selected to the Southland Conference all-academic second team.
Far-Arun (Bangkok, Thailand) is among 10 women’s golf student-athletes from the conference that is selected to the all-academic teams. Far-Arun, who is a psychology major and a dean’s list recipient, finished in the top 20 at the SLC championships. She recorded five top-25 finishes during the 2022-23 season, including finishing tied for seventh at the Texas State Invitational.
Southland Conference All-Academic Teams are voted upon by a head coach, sports information director and academic/compliance staff member from each school. Student-Athletes of the Year are voted upon by an awards committee which consists of one administrator from each member school. Voting for one’s own athletes is not permitted.
To be eligible for all-academic distinction, an athlete must hold a minimum 3.00 cumulative grade point average through the semester prior to the sport’s championship, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating school prior to the current season, and participated in at least 50 %of the team’s competitions during the most recently completed season.
